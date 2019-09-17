Maybe you think getting cancer is kind of a tossup, or that it's something left to the genetic gods that you have no control over. But the truth is, you do have control, every time you put something in your mouth. Turns out, lifestyle factors are involved in most cancers—factors you control are estimated to account for as high as 80 to 90 percent of all causes of cancer, and of that, diet may account for 35 percent.

Food really is the best preventive medicine. We see this in real life when we look at the cultures that live the longest, aka the blue zones. Though they’re scattered around the world—from Okinawa, Japan, to Ikaria, Greece, to Sardinia, Italy—they all have one thing in common: good food. Generally, in these communities, where it's not uncommon to live to be 100, people eat loads of whole fruits and vegetables, plenty of fish and olive oil, beans, whole grains, minimal red meat, and maybe drink some red wine in moderation.

But it's not the locations themselves that are special. Consider the Mediterranean diet, which anyone can adopt, and how it's associated with preventing overall cancer risk, , particularly breast and colon cancer.

Foods can fight cancer both indirectly and directly. Indirectly, by selecting a combination of cancer-fighting foods (i.e., whole, minimally processed, fruit- and veggie- heavy, high in fiber), your body will maintain it’s healthiest weight, , which is protective for most cancers. And directly, many studies reveal that individual phytochemicals (natural plant chemicals), vitamins, and minerals demonstrate promising cancer-fighting properties.

"Research on prostate cancer shows that after just three months on an intensive lifestyle program including a whole-foods plant-based diet, over 500 genes that regulate cancer are beneficially affected, either turning off cancer-causing genes or turning on the cancer-protective genes," Mark Hyman, M.D., functional medicine doctor and New York Times best-selling author, told mbg.

The synergy of compounds in someone's overall diet is what experts believe offers the strongest protection—which is why an emphasis is placed on consuming them from potent food sources rather than supplements.

The idea is, if you load up on these cancer-fighting foods, you'll tip the scale in your favor.