In order to exercise and continue to breastfeed without injury, women must be able to balance the needs of their body and their desire to be active. Research demonstrates that the energy needs of a breastfeeding mom are greater than those of a pregnant woman. Fatigue is one of the most common complaints among postpartum mothers, and sleep and nutrition are of the utmost importance postpartum. Women may need an additional 500 calories per day for adequate milk production and energy needs even before exercise is added into the equation. Once exercise is added, the caloric intake must increase further.

Many women attribute their "milk drying up" to exercise. Exercise is not typically the culprit. With intense activity, such as running, cycling, or a high-intensity exercise class, a breastfeeding mom may require an even greater caloric intake. Hydration may be an issue as well, with the necessary increased fluid requirements. It is a myth that exercise inhibits milk production; if the mother is getting adequate food and fluid to account for the extra water and calorie loss with exercise, she will be able to maintain her milk supply. In fact, if milk supply decreases with increased activity, that may be a sign that it is necessary to increase calories and/or fluids consumed.

Another lesser-known fact is that stress fractures can be more common in the postpartum period. Bone mineral density (BMD) is affected during this time, particularly with breastfeeding. This occurs because the calcium in the mother's bones is mobilized to meet the increased demand for calcium in the mother's milk. During breastfeeding, bone loss is 1 to 3% per month, particularly in areas such as the hip and lumbar spine. In most women, BMD loss is reversed with cessation of breastfeeding and may return to baseline in 12 to 18 months. BMD loss is associated with osteopenia and osteoporosis later in life and is a factor in bone stress injuries, such as stress reactions and stress fractures among runners. All of this is to say that there is a high risk for stress fractures postpartum, and especially when you are breastfeeding. To reduce your risk of injury, consider working with a personal trainer to do weight-bearing exercises.