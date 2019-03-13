Can You Reverse A Cavity By Changing Your Diet?

The first thing to know about preventing and treating cavities is that the health of your teeth isn't static. In fact, they are constantly being remineralized and demineralized. Remineralization happens when your teeth take up minerals and nutrients from the outside to keep their structure strong. Demineralization, as you might have guessed, is somewhat the opposite. As teeth are demineralized, they're exposed to "acid attacks" from bacteria that feed off certain foods and then excrete waste in the form of acid.

Sound gross? It sort of is! These acid attacks happen when bacteria essentially poop on your teeth—and the mess isn't cleaned up quickly. As acid is allowed to remain on certain areas of your tooth enamel, it begins to eat away at the tooth structure and cause tooth decay. As a general rule, tooth decay happens when demineralization happens more than remineralization.

So what can you do about this? Like most things in life, the key here is balance. Your oral microbiome needs a healthy balance of good and bad bacteria. That's the way you're built—which is why knocking out all the bacteria in your mouth with, say, conventional mouthwash, isn't good for your oral health.

It's also great to practice good oral hygiene, like brushing two to three times a day, flossing, and using mouth tape. These habits are all designed to support remineralization. But if you're eating a lot of cavity-promoting foods and not much else, all the brushing in the world probably won't stop cavities from forming.