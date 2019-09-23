Can You Actually Eat To Boost Libido? Doctors & RDs Weigh In

Lack of libido is a common problem among women and men. While there can be a number of underlying causes (and if you suspect hormonal imbalance, definitely check in with a functional doctor), there are a few foods that have been shown to make a big difference.

"Over the years, there has been talk about aphrodisiacs that can stimulate libido to help get you in the mood," explains Nicole Rivera, D.C. and founder of Integrative Wellness Group. "Aphrodisiacs specifically modulate the hormone testosterone in both men and women, which can promote a healthy libido."

It's also important to make sure you're eating a well-balanced, nutrient-rich diet, explains Jessica Cording, a registered dietitian, mbg Collective member, and author of the upcoming The Little Book of Game Changers: 50 Healthy Habits for Managing Stress & Anxiety.

"Making sure that you're following a diet that covers your nutritional needs is important because when you're dealing with nutrient deficiencies or hormone imbalances, that can show up in a lower libido," she explains. "Also, if you're exhausted because you're not getting enough calories or are dealing with energy crashes and mood swings because you're not eating in a way that supports stable blood sugar, it may be harder to get enthusiastic about getting busy."

Cording also recommends paying attention to seasonal shifts. "For example, if you get really down during fall and winter when your vitamin D and serotonin levels dip because you're getting less sun, make sure you're accounting for those shifts by adjusting the foods and supplements that are a regular part of your routine," she explains.

Having adequate blood flow to your genitals is also important for increasing sensitivity, so foods that enhance circulation can be beneficial. You also want to make sure you've done an elimination diet and aren't eating any foods that are causing digestive issues. "If there are foods that upset your system, avoid eating those before you're planning to have sex, as that's an obvious mood killer," says Cording.

Want a few specific add-ons that will make getting in the mood a little bit easier? Try adding these foods to your diet: