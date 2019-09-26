Like physical activity in general, yoga is a form of movement, and movement expends energy by burning calories. Despite all the rumors and diets claiming weight loss miracles, there is only one way to lose weight, and that's caloric deficit. You have to consume fewer calories through food than you burn through physical exertion and bodily processes (metabolism, baby)—which is why a healthy diet and regular exercise routine are a winning weight loss duo.

So can yoga help you lose weight? Again, it's a tricky question. The fact of the matter is that any movement can help you lose weight, but that doesn't necessarily mean it will. Whether you run a marathon or go for a 10-minute walk—it doesn't matter. If you don't expend more calories than you take in, you won't lose weight.

How yoga can help you lose weight.

Studies have shown that some forms of exercise are better for weight loss than others—and yoga doesn't usually top the list. When we think "effective weight loss workouts," we tend to look for ones that are intense or long-lasting in duration or aftereffects.

HIIT and strength training, in particular, garner a lot of praise for their calorie-torching abilities, namely because of two factors: efficiency and afterburn. Both allow you to exercise for less time and still reap the physical benefits but for different reasons. HIIT requires you to increase the intensity of your workout, meaning you can work harder for less time and get similar caloric expenditure as longer, lower-intensity workouts. Strength training, on the other hand, is an effective way to build lean muscle mass, which can raise your basal metabolic rate (how many calories your body burns at rest). HIIT and strength training also both have an "afterburn" effect—your body continues to burn calories hours after you're done exercising. You can see why people love it.

Yoga, on the other hand, has an endless list of benefits but isn't always seen as "intense." What many folks don't realize is that each position and practice can be modified for each individual to be more or less intense. Intensity also varies by type of yoga and duration of the practice. We'll get into what types tend to be most efficient for weight loss, but as mentioned before, any type of yoga can yield weight loss if practiced in combination with a healthy diet that creates a calorie deficit. Isn't it a comfort to know?