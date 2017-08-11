Is The Pill At The Root Of Your Thyroid Problem?

As a doctor who helps women treat autoimmune disease and balance their hormones naturally, I’ve witnessed how hypothyroidism and other thyroid conditions wreak massive havoc including weight gain, depression, and heart disease. And in my practice, I’ve learned that the pill—and equally important, going off the pill and experiencing subsequent post-birth-control syndrome (PCBS)—can really mess with your hormones. And when one hormone gets out of whack, a domino effect occurs, and other imbalances result. As I frequently see among patients, birth control can take a massive toll on your thyroid, leading to hypothyroidism and other issues that affect your entire body. Because although your thyroid weighs less than an ounce, this butterfly-shaped organ affects everything from your immune system to your metabolism; an out-of-whack thyroid can affect energy levels, sex drive, and your ability to lose weight.

Brenda’s former doctor ran standardized thyroid tests, but he overlooked one common culprit: Because of excess estrogen, birth control pills can lower thyroid function and even contribute to autoimmune disease. Brenda had gone off the pill several months ago, but she still struggled with hormonal imbalances, which studies show can linger for up to a year after women stop using oral contraceptives. High-dose estrogen increases thyroxine-binding globulin (TBG), which binds thyroid hormone. So when you’ve got higher levels of circulating TGB, you’ve got less free thyroid hormone available.