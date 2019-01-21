Can A Narcissist Ever Change? 

Take my former husband. This man was funny, sexy, and charismatic—like so many narcissists are. I fell madly in love with his sense of humor, with how handsome he was, and because he said he loved to read and was in therapy. He had so much potential.

Later on, I learned he'd been lying about going to therapy. Lying—another hallmark of narcissism. Nonetheless, it still took me years to connect the dots. My mother had also been a narcissist, and so it had become hard for me to recognize it. Her lack of empathy and compassion had always confused me, and soon a similar sense of confusion and frustration began to bubble within my marriage. His needs always seemed to override mine in his eyes: For example, if I was reading in bed when he got in and wanted time with me, and I said I wanted to finish a chapter first, he would pout and tell me that the book was more important to me than him. When I was in school to be a therapist and had to be at a Sunday class, he would get angry at me for not being able to spend the day with him, telling me I was selfish and had my priorities wrong. He went into complete resistance any time I asked him to do something but was very demanding regarding what he wanted.

It took me years of therapy to understand that his lack of caring wasn't because I was inadequate. But before I finally came to recognize his narcissism, I tried everything to get him to change: I was a caretaker, tending to his every need. I had sex just about whenever he wanted, even if I wasn't in the mood. I would spend exhausting hours trying to get him to open when he would withdraw in anger. I went from therapist to therapist trying to fix myself so that he would love me.

Looking back, I realize now that we were a particularly poor match—not only was he a narcissist, but I'm a highly sensitive empath. Growing up, I didn't understand that not everyone was like me, and I went through most of my school years confused and baffled by other people's careless and seemingly heartless treatment of one another. With my husband, I stayed confused for many years, thinking he would finally start to care about me and learn to be empathic with me. But a hallmark of narcissism is that very inability to feel empathy for others. It was a fruitless effort.

There was a defining moment two years before I ended the marriage. He wanted to have a big Thanksgiving dinner, and I agreed, provided he would help. Traditionally, I did everything to prepare for these events myself. This time he finally agreed to help, but on the day of the dinner, he was again doing nothing. I said, "You promised to help," and he just smirked at me, as if to say, Gotcha again.

It should've dawned on me then that nothing would ever change. Still, I gave him a challenge: I told him I wouldn't spend any more time with him until he could be consistently loving with me for three months straight. Until then, I'd move into another room. This "challenge" went on for two years—but he simply could not be loving toward me for more than a few days at a time.

I knew I had to end the marriage. I was getting very ill from the drain of being at the other end of narcissism for so long, and I knew that if I didn't leave, I would likely become so ill I would die. Leaving was actually lifesaving for me.

Looking back, I now know that there was nothing I could do to get him to change. The allure of potential had strung me along for years. Today, I always tell my clients to never count on potential. Everyone has potential, but we can only count on what we see.