Can Money Buy You Happiness? Maybe.

As the saying goes, "Money can't buy you happiness"—and there's a decent amount of science to back that up. Research generally finds that money only improves your overall satisfaction with life up to a certain point. On average, that point is $75,000—although it varies form state to state based on cost of living.

"Money is kind of like health in that to a very large degree it affects us more in the negative," happiness expert Gretchen Rubin said in a recent episode of her podcast, Happier. "Not having health, not having money—you’re very aware of its impact on your happiness. But then once you have it, it’s easy to take it for granted."

But once your basic living expenses are covered and you don't lie awake thinking about credit card bills you can't pay, there are still ways to use your money to increase your overall happiness level. Here's how: