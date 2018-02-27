Can Intuitive Eating Really Help You Lose Weight?

The truth about managing your weight is that you can have all the advice and tools at your fingertips, but if it’s not genuinely what works for you, it will be a daily struggle to be consistent and stay motivated. Most programs emphasize calories, macros, exercise plans, restriction, or fasting, but they fail to help you learn what your body actually needs and how to support it throughout the day. Weight loss advice is like giving you a bunch of puzzle pieces and then leaving you to figure out how to fit them together and which ones belong to the puzzle at all.

So what's the answer to long-term weight management? Intuitive eating is one tool that can help you connect with your body and find out what's working for you—and what's not. Instead of focusing on things like calories or restricting carbohydrates, intuitive eating helps you focus on your needs and specific preferences. You can set your own pace, find a balance of macronutrients you’re comfortable with, and ultimately create a lifestyle that supports a healthy weight for life.