Can Intuitive Eating Really Help You Lose Weight?

It’s easy to override your intuition. Unhealthy habits can be part of our social life, and it can be challenging to go against the grain. The people you surround yourself with, the stores where you shop, the restaurants you choose, the shows you watch, and the blogs and social media accounts you follow can all influence your decisions and ability to connect with your own unique body.

You can’t eliminate all distractions in life, but you can greatly reduce them! Start by identifying and limiting your exposure to things that contradict your intuition and the lifestyle you want, then find ways to support the healthier choices you want to make. This can be as easy as taking a few minutes away from social media and the internet to ask yourself what feels right to you.

Once you strengthen your intuition to know what your body needs and what works best, you have to be consistent to achieve lasting results, which can be a challenge in everyday life. This guide will help you learn more ways to strengthen your intuition and be consistent with healthier habits, so you can lose weight for good. And remember: Allow yourself time and be patient—the end results will be worth it.

