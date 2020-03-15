Can Estrogen Protect Your Immune System? This OB/GYN Thinks So

Estrogen protects your immune system. Women with chronically low estrogen and women who enter perimenopause or menopause earlier in life are at greater risk for developing some autoimmune diseases than are women who begin menopause later in life. If you already suffer from one or more immune disorders, continued low estrogen might worsen your situation. Multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, and Sjögren’s syndrome (which causes dry eyes and dry mouth) are some common autoimmune diseases exacerbated during menopause because of deficient estrogen.

Pregnancy, on the other hand, with its flood of estrogen, progesterone, and other hormones, frequently has a beneficial effect on autoimmune disease. Many women with autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis and rheumatoid arthritis experience an alleviation or cessation of symptoms while they are pregnant and see a return or increase of symptoms after giving birth, which corresponds to falling levels of estrogen.

Estrogen stimulates the production of anti-inflammatory, immune-boosting cytokines, which in turn protect against and help alleviate and slow progression of certain autoimmune diseases. Many of my patients who have multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, Sjögren’s syndrome, and other autoimmune diseases respond to estrogen treatment. If you are dealing with any one of these conditions, discuss with your physician how you can be helped with a hormonal replacement therapy (HRT) plan—it may make all the difference.