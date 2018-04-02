Is Caffeine Making You Tired ALL The Time? Here's Why You Might Be Better Off Without It

You feel a little low on energy, so you reach for a cup of coffee or tea to get you going. It seems like this is everyone’s routine—caffine is so integrated into our culture and daily schedule—so it must make sense, right? Well, as a functional medicine doctor, I have to break the news that this common ritual may actually be depleting your body and zapping your energy instead of boosting it.

I stopped drinking coffee and diet soda (yes, really!) when I was in medical school. I, like many other people, was reaching for caffeine to help me get through my work on long days. One quiet night when I was on call in the hospital, I was lying in bed in the call room, and I could not fall asleep. I needed these few hours of sleep and was very frustrated until I realized that I’d had caffeine at lunch. This (in addition to the adrenaline of needing to take care of people in the hospital) resulted in my body’s sympathetic nervous system being in overdrive. When I truly needed to rest, I could not get any sleep. It was then that I realized that I needed to make a change. I decided to cut out caffeine. My reason for doing this was so I could sleep better at night, but I was pleasantly surprised by an added benefit. After a couple of weeks, my energy during the day was actually better. Here's how this is possible: