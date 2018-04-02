mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Mental Health

Is Caffeine Making You Tired ALL The Time? Here's Why You Might Be Better Off Without It

Elizabeth Boham, M.D., M.S., R.D.
Family Functional Medicine Doctor By Elizabeth Boham, M.D., M.S., R.D.
Family Functional Medicine Doctor
Elizabeth Boham, MD, MS, RD is board certified in family medicine from Albany Medical School, and is an Institute for Functional Medicine certified practitioner. She is also the medical director of The UltraWellness Center.

Photo by Treasures & Travels

April 2, 2018

You feel a little low on energy, so you reach for a cup of coffee or tea to get you going. It seems like this is everyone’s routine—caffine is so integrated into our culture and daily schedule—so it must make sense, right? Well, as a functional medicine doctor, I have to break the news that this common ritual may actually be depleting your body and zapping your energy instead of boosting it.

I stopped drinking coffee and diet soda (yes, really!) when I was in medical school. I, like many other people, was reaching for caffeine to help me get through my work on long days. One quiet night when I was on call in the hospital, I was lying in bed in the call room, and I could not fall asleep. I needed these few hours of sleep and was very frustrated until I realized that I’d had caffeine at lunch. This (in addition to the adrenaline of needing to take care of people in the hospital) resulted in my body’s sympathetic nervous system being in overdrive. When I truly needed to rest, I could not get any sleep. It was then that I realized that I needed to make a change. I decided to cut out caffeine. My reason for doing this was so I could sleep better at night, but I was pleasantly surprised by an added benefit. After a couple of weeks, my energy during the day was actually better. Here's how this is possible:

The truth about caffeine and energy levels.

The caffeine found in coffee, tea, soda, diet soda, chocolate, and some medications is a stimulant, activating the sympathetic nervous system. This means that in the short term, caffeine can increase energy and focus but also (depending on the dose consumed and the person) increase heart rate, blood pressure, and irritability. Increasing the sympathetic activity in your body is not always a bad thing. It can help you finish a difficult assignment, get your workout done, concentrate on a difficult problem, or compete in a tennis match. The problem occurs when we are activating our sympathetic nervous system repeatedly and not giving our body adequate time to rest. Many of us are not listening to our body when it's telling us it needs a break and instead push forward to finish the task at hand.

When we do this, we're putting stress on our body and our hormones. The HPA axis (hypothalamic pituitary adrenal axis) is the primary part of our body that helps us manage stress. When we activate the stress system in our body chronically—and don’t give our body time to rest—we can get HPA axis dysfunction, commonly known as adrenal fatigue. Since caffeine is a stimulant, it can help with energy in the short term, but with chronic excessive use, it could be depleting your energy.

Photo: Treasures & Travels

Article continues below

Why everyone has a different relationship with caffeine.

It's also important to keep in mind that everyone metabolizes caffeine differently, and it has everything to do with the genes you inherit from your mom and dad. You see, there are slow caffeine metabolizers and fast caffeine metabolizers, and depending on which one you are, your body will either be able to handle quite a bit of caffeine at one time or it will be really sensitive to it.

What does this mean in real life? It explains why some people can have a cup of coffee after dinner and fall fast asleep a few minutes later while others would be anxious and up all night. I have all of my patients with sleep issues wean off of all caffeine to see if it may be contributing. Remember that because caffeine is a stimulant, you can develop tolerance to it and have withdrawal symptoms (such as headache, fatigue, or irritability) when you eliminate it suddenly. Because of this, it is important to cut back slowly.

Tired all the time? Here's how to wean yourself off caffeine.

If you're feeling low on energy, depleted, stressed out, or having difficulty sleeping, give yourself a caffeine detox. In general, I have my patients cut back by half a cup every three to four days. You can also substitute lower caffeine teas (like green tea) for black coffee at first. Eventually you can substitute the lower caffeinated teas with herbal teas. I do recommend that you complete the full process and wean off of all caffeine. This way you can see how caffeine is affecting you and your energy levels. Give yourself at least three to four weeks away from all caffeine to get a true sense of what your life is like without it. You may eventually decide that one cup of coffee per day is good for you, which is true for many people. But for many others, cutting out coffee completely may be the way to go.

When I took caffeine out of my diet, I realized that it was actually increasing the anxiety in my body and depleting my energy, not supporting it. Once I removed it, I was able to listen to what my body needed and rest when my body needed to rest. I started to sleep better, and I felt less anxious. By taking out this stimulant, I was fully able to listen to what my body was telling me and care for it the way I needed to.

Want to learn more about the pros and cons of coffee? Here's why it could be the one thing standing between you and optimal health.

And are you ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Elizabeth Boham, M.D., M.S., R.D.
Elizabeth Boham, M.D., M.S., R.D. Family Functional Medicine Doctor
Elizabeth Boham, M.D., M.S., R.D. is board certified in family medicine from Albany Medical College, and is Institute for Functional Medicine certified. She is also the medical director...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
$99.99

How To Balance Your Hormones

With Dr. Sara Gottfried
How To Balance Your Hormones
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
More Health

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/can-caffine-make-you-tired

Your article and new folder have been saved!