The short answer: maybe. Most research has focused on the effects of ultraviolet light on the skin. UVB rays typically cause skin damage by injuring DNA, while UVA rays trigger the formation of reactive oxygen species that can promote skin aging. "Only more recently has research begun to emerge showing that visible light also has the potential to damage the skin, contributing to redness, wrinkling, and hyperpigmentation," says Dr. Adams.

In a 2017 study, blue light, which is most similar to UVA in terms of wavelength, was found to generate reactive oxygen species (ROS) in the skin. And in a 2012 study, visible light (including blue light) was found to generate ROS as well as increase certain enzymes that degrade collagen and contribute to wrinkling of the skin.

However, the blue light in these studies was a similar concentration to what we'd get from the sun. That's to say, it was significantly more than what we'd get from digital devices. So, what conclusions about blue light emitted from our phones and laptops can we draw from this research? Not a whole lot. "It's unclear at this point whether cellphones and other devices give off enough blue light to directly affect the skin," says Dr. Adams.

But while staring at your phone for hours may not contribute to future fine lines and wrinkles, blue light from the sun could potentially prime you for problems down the road. So taking steps to protect yourself isn't unreasonable. Unfortunately, typical sunscreen, which blocks UVA and UVB rays, does not protect against blue light. But the same 2012 study mentioned above found that the addition of a topical antioxidant to a traditional sunscreen may decrease these ill effects of blue light on the skin.

So slathering on a pre-sunscreen serum, or looking for a sunscreen that already contains antioxidants, could be a good idea. "Antioxidants to look out for include vitamin C, vitamin E, ferric acid, and feverfew, to name a few," says Dr. Adams. And no, you don't need to seek out a product that makes specific claims that it will counter blue light.

Getting additional antioxidants in your diet (think: a variety of colorful, antioxidant-rich produce) or via supplements may help, too. Some "Polypodium leucomtomos extract (PLE), for example, has antioxidant, photo-protective, and anti-inflammatory properties and has been shown to decrease skin damage incurred from exposure to UV and visible light," says Dr. Adams. "It can be taken daily, especially in anticipation of sun exposure."