Currently, less than one percent of US farmland is organic. While many farmers want to grow organically, financial risks and the three-year organic certification process often deter them.

“It takes 36 months of no chemicals, no fertilizers to get to organic,” explained transitioning farmer Richard Larsen. In that time, farmers will yield less products and make less money.

Michelob hopes to mitigate those risks and make organic farming more accessible. Farmers who register with Michelob's Contract for Change program are offered technical support, transitional premiums, and a long-term purchase guarantee, meaning Michelob will pay premium prices to purchase their barley during and after the transition to organic. Additionally, a portion of the proceeds from every six-pack sold will go directly to transitioning farmers.

