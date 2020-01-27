mindbodygreen

How Every 6-Pack Of Michelob Is Making A Difference For Farmers 

Wheat Field In Summer

Image by Rialto Images / Stocksy

January 27, 2020 — 22:29 PM

During the fourth quarter of last year’s Super Bowl, Zoe Kravitz made ASMR mainstream while promoting Michelob Ultra’s first USDA-certified organic beer. Since then, Michelob brewers realized how difficult it can be to source organic ingredients, and their 2020 Super Bowl commercial is hoping to change that

In the 60-second ad spot, Michelob is raising awareness of their 6 for 6-pack initiative. For every six-pack of Michelob Ultra Pure Gold purchased, the company will transform six square feet of conventionally-farmed pasture into organic farmland. 

Michelob Ultra Pure Gold

Image by Anheuser-Busch

Currently, less than one percent of US farmland is organic. While many farmers want to grow organically, financial risks and the three-year organic certification process often deter them.

“It takes 36 months of no chemicals, no fertilizers to get to organic,” explained transitioning farmer Richard Larsen. In that time, farmers will yield less products and make less money.

Michelob hopes to mitigate those risks and make organic farming more accessible. Farmers who register with Michelob's Contract for Change program are offered technical support, transitional premiums, and a long-term purchase guarantee, meaning Michelob will pay premium prices to purchase their barley during and after the transition to organic. Additionally, a portion of the proceeds from every six-pack sold will go directly to transitioning farmers.

So, whether you’re watching the Super Bowl for the game itself, or you’re just there for the halftime show and commercials, consider bringing a 6-pack of Michelob Ultra Pure Gold. Bonus: with only 2.5 grams of carbs per bottle, the beer can work within a keto diet, just like these game day snacks.

