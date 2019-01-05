FYI, The Biggest Dating App Day Of The Year Is This Weekend

If one of your goals for the new year is to invest a little more time in your love life, you're not alone: For many dating apps, the first Sunday of January is the busiest day of the year. This year, this so-called Dating Sunday is January 6, 2019.

Following the holiday mayhem filled to the brim with wholesome family time and aspirational planning for the year to come, dating apps tend to see an overflow of new user sign-ups, activity, and matches as people start seeking some fresh romantic energy in their lives. According to reporting from Bustle, Hinge saw a 22.5 percent surge in usage on Dating Sunday last year. In past years, OKCupid has predicted a 70 percent increase in users on Dating Sunday, Coffee Meets Bagel found a 75 percent bump in new users compared to its previous 30 days, and Tinder once saw a whopping 44 million matches made on that one single day.

If you're looking to make some new connections, this weekend is the perfect time to get online and do it. Of course, with so many people flooding the apps at once, it's more important than ever to exercise a little mindfulness as you start swiping. Below are some of our favorite tips from our relationship and mindfulness experts to help you have the most meaningful and effective experience with app dating: