Burger King Plans To Roll Out Impossible Whopper Nationally 

Caroline Muggia
mbg Contributor By Caroline Muggia
mbg Contributor
Caroline Muggia is a writer, environmental advocate, and registered yoga teacher (E-RYT) with a B.A. in Environmental Studies & Psychology from Middlebury College.
Image by Darren Muir / Stocksy

April 30, 2019 — 15:16 PM

A few weeks ago we learned that Burger King was testing out the Impossible Burger, a plant-based burger, in 59 restaurants in St. Louis, Missouri. This decision could have significant implications for the environment and our health, as producing meat requires a lot of water and land and emits tons of fossil fuel emissions. So, naturally, we've been eagerly waiting to hear if the meatless burgers were a success.

Burger King has officially announced that since the Impossible Whopper, the plant-based spin on their signature Whopper, was a smashing success (with sales on par with that of the original Whopper), they'll be rolling it out nationally this year at their 7,200 locations across America.

The Impossible Whopper is intended to "give somebody who wants to eat a burger every day but doesn't necessarily want to eat beef every day, permission to come into the restaurants more frequently," Chris Finazzo, president of Burger King North America, said in a statement.

And it seems to be attractive to even their most loyal Whopper customers: Burger King conducted an experiment with customers and found that they could not distinguish between their usual Whopper and the Impossible Whopper.

The success of this plant-based option is promising, as the health benefits of a more plant-based diet are well established, including weight loss, balanced blood sugar levels in diabetics, lower blood pressure, and improved digestion.

The hamburger chain has yet to announce where the Impossible Whopper will show up next, but it's likely you'll see it on a menu near you within the year. Whether you frequent fast-food chains or not, knowing a major move like this may reduce Burger King's environmental footprint and get more people on the plant-based train is something worth getting excited about.

