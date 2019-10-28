Bullying Prevention: How To Help Your Kids Help Others

The underlying quality in bullying prevention is empathy. And the best way to teach kids empathy is modeling the behavior at home. "Treating other people well and expressing how people should be treated can be a daily conversation and part of the fabric of any messages we send children. Regularly talk to your child about how other people feel and what being a friend means; it will ultimately make standing up to bullies and helping friends out something small rather than something monumental for children," says author and child care expert Caroline Maguire, PCC, M.Ed.

"It has to be a family value: You should teach children to think about how others feel," says Pressman, who says that she encourages parents to regularly verbalize to their children that they are thinking about how they are feeling. "When you say to someone 'I'm thinking about you and what you are feeling,' they'll more likely start to think about how the people around them are feeling."