Good news for soup lovers: The healing powers of your bowl of chicken noodle just got a little more scientific.

Researchers and schoolchildren from London have worked together to determine that certain soup broths can stop the growth of a malaria parasite called Plasmodium falciparum.

According to the study, nearly half of the world's population is at risk for malaria infection, and the disease is a leading cause of global child mortality, in particular. Previous research has found a specific herb called "Qinghao," which has been prescribed in traditional Chinese medicine for over 2,000 years to treat fevers, has a similar makeup to modern antimalarial drugs. These London scientists wanted to find out whether other traditional methods of healing could provide antimalarial properties—and more drug discoveries as a result.

Enter your grandmother's soup recipe, a remedy that's also been prescribed in many cultures for treating fevers and having super-healing properties.