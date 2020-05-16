Does It Make Sense To Break Up During COVID? Experts Weigh In

"The truth is that we are currently in a global crisis that is affecting everyone, and that stress could provoke the calmest person to react in ways not characteristic of himself due to the need to cope," relationship counselor Shena Tubbs, LPC, tells mbg.

In general, crisis does not tend to be the best time to make big, life-changing decisions. Linda Carroll, LMFT, advises couples to avoid making decisions about the relationship when you're in an intense emotional state such as anger or despair. These emotions—which may actually be the result of the crisis at large rather than the relationship specifically—may cloud our ability to make rational decisions.

We may also think we want the relationship to end, when really we just want this stressful situation to end. "People can be stuck in a loop and think they want out of the relationship when what they want is to be out of the loop," Carroll tells mbg. "Then they reconnect, and they are fine again."

It can also be hard to tell whether the conflicts or tension you're seeing in your relationship right now are the result of being in an extreme and totally unprecedented situation or they're actually indicative of something fundamentally dysfunctional about the relationship.

"If a relationship is already strained, then this pressure could definitely push it to rupture," Tubbs notes. "However, it's also true that even the healthiest couples have conflict, and not having an escape to take care of one's self, breathe, and maintain your identity can get overwhelming."