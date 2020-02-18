Foods containing intact whole-carbohydrate chains require considerably more time to break down into single monosaccharide units than do foods containing refined carbohydrates, and this limits the rate and amount of glucose that your liver is exposed to during and after a meal. The presence of fiber molecules—which remain fully or partially intact in the absence of a refining process—slows down the digestive process altogether, resulting in a delayed rise in blood glucose following a meal.

Ample large-scale research studies show that simply increasing your intake of intact fiber from whole foods can dramatically reduce the frequency and magnitude of high blood glucose following a meal and reduces your risk for insulin resistance, type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular disease. Controlling the rate at which your liver is exposed to glucose following a meal by choosing slower-digesting carbohydrate-rich whole foods can dramatically improve the health of your liver, blood vessels, muscle, and adipose tissue while decreasing your level of insulin resistance.

In contrast, foods containing refined carbohydrates and refined sweeteners may lead to large increases in glucose in your blood immediately following a meal. When your liver is exposed to large concentrations of glucose in a short period of time, your brain responds by increasing your total energy expenditure to "waste" excess calories.

Plagued by a rapid and large influx of glucose, your liver does its best to absorb as much glucose as possible to protect other tissues from experiencing the same thing, and your muscles and liver slow the rate at which they burn fatty acids. In effect, multiple organs communicate with one another and say, "Help! Let's all do our part to get rid of this excess glucose as efficiently as possible. Liver—you absorb as much as you can. Brain—increase energy output. Muscles and liver—temporarily reduce your dependence on fatty acids and use this glucose as fuel."

In an effort to dispose of this excess glucose, your liver seeks alternative biochemical pathways, too. One of those pathways results in the conversion of glucose to fat, known as de novo lipogenesis (DNL). De novo lipogenesis is a very well-studied (and unnecessarily controversial) phenomenon in animals and humans and occurs to a small extent either when you increase your intake of refined carbohydrate foods or when you massively overeat calories. In reality, DNL occurs to a very small extent of humans and is a biologically expensive process that is considered a "pathway of last resort" when no other options exist.

Many low-carbohydrate nutrition experts claim that your liver converts large amounts of carbohydrate energy into fat every time you eat carbohydrate-rich foods and therefore suggest that you avoid eating carbohydrate-rich foods to prevent this unwanted carbohydrate-to-fat conversion. Even though this may sound plausible, the truth is that DNL is an active pathway in pigs, rats, mice, cows, dogs, cats, and birds and largely inactive pathway in humans. Extremely rigorous scientific experiments using state-of-the-art methods (stable isotope tracers) consistently demonstrate that DNL does not occur in humans nearly as much as scientists once believed.

But what about in the setting of insulin resistance—does eating carbohydrate-rich foods increase DNL? While it is true that excess insulin can certainly stimulate DNL, a study performed in insulin-resistant obese men demonstrated that the amount of newly synthesized fatty acids is so small that it does not account for even a minor part of excess body fat present in obesity. In other words, even in the insulin-resistant state when DNL rates are increased, the amount of newly synthesized fatty acids created from DNL in response to eating carbohydrate-rich foods is so small that it is biologically irrelevant.

When you eat carbohydrate-rich foods, your liver does not convert carbohydrate into fatty acids in substantial quantities unless you massively overeat carbohydrate energy to the tune of 2,000 grams per day (or 4,500 excess calories per day) for a minimum of 7 to 10 days at a time!

So, the next time you hear someone tell you to avoid carbohydrates in food because "carbs turn into fat," recognize that this statement is a gross misstatement of the truth, is biologically inaccurate, and demonstrates a fundamental lack of understanding of human biochemistry and human bioenergetics.