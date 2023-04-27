Though we may not talk about them as much, bowel movements are an essential part of many people's morning routines. And we sure notice when they're missing.

If you're not pooping as much as you should be (experts recommend aiming for at least one comfortable, complete bowel every three days), it can take a toll on your digestive discomfort, as well as have less obvious impacts on your gut health, hormonal health, and even your skin appearance.