A Neuroscientist On Gender Disparity In Brain Health & The Alzheimer's Epidemic
All over the world, women’s equality, which has come so far since the days of American suffragettes and Women’s Lib, is being re-evaluated in real time. Between #MeToo on the one hand and “lean in” on the other, between the increasing demand on women to contribute equally to the workforce and to the household despite the persistent gap in wages, questions come up every day about how equal, or how different, women are. At the same time, there are headline conversations about what it even means to be female to begin with.
But there are deeper shades of nuance in these movements, ones that speak instead to how women are more subtly undermined—not assaulted, but neglected, dismissed, and at times sabotaged. For all the discussions about the many ways women are treated differently from men, one topic that remains woefully neglected is the one that is closest to my heart: the notion of gender disparity around health and wellness.
For too long, women have been overlooked.
It doesn’t take a scientist to point out that there is something askew with gender disparity. But it does take a scientist to denounce the way that women are also overlooked medically, where our needs too often go unrecognized, misattributed, or unaddressed. This is in large part due to the fact that the field of medicine has been historically male dominated, which led to the fundamental model for most medical research being not a person, but a man. For a number of reasons, medical interventions have been largely tested with, dosed for, and modeled based on their effects on men.
This is not the source of a conspiracy theory, but rather an acknowledgment of the compound effects of assumptions made over centuries, which have led to our teaching and practicing “bikini medicine.” For those of you not familiar with the term: Historically, medical professionals believed that the only thing that set women apart from men were those body parts that lie beneath the small triangles of a bikini—namely, our reproductive organs. Setting these “parts” aside, as if one could, meant that most doctors would diagnose and treat both sexes in the exact same way. This biased approach remains just as prevalent and deeply destructive in the hard sciences as it is in many other aspects of culture at large.
Given the worldview derived from that model, the very notion of women’s health is problematic. If you ask doctors to look at a female patient through the lens of “women’s health,” they will likely run a mammogram or collect cells from the cervix to examine them for cancer. Doing blood tests for estrogen and other hormones is just as common a practice. In other words, women’s health is confined to the health of our reproductive organs. Let’s be clear that all these procedures have indeed changed and bettered the lives of millions of women around the world. However, these same lines of research, inquiry, and intervention are a direct consequence of a reductive understanding of what a woman is.
Brain health is women’s health.
Women’s brain health is one of the most underrepresented and unspoken concerns, one that is constantly glossed over as a result of the male-based medical paradigm. Somehow, in the landscape of things that we’re told a woman should be concerned with, her brain has seldom been one of them. Further, very few doctors have the knowledge or framework to address the many ways that brain health plays out differently in women than in men.
Of all the challenges to brain aging, nothing compares to the unprecedented scale of Alzheimer’s disease, which has become the most common form of dementia, currently affecting 5.7 million people in the United States alone. With rates increasing at their current clip, the disease will almost triple by 2050. On a global scale, Alzheimer’s patients will number somewhere between the populations of Russia and Mexico! Bottom line: We are facing nothing less than an Alzheimer’s epidemic.
Today, Alzheimer’s is as real a threat to women’s health as breast cancer is.
Women in their sixties are about twice as likely to develop Alzheimer’s over the rest of their lives as they are to develop breast cancer. And yet breast cancer is clearly identified as a women’s health issue, while Alzheimer’s is not.
One of the most startling facts about the disease is that a forty-five-year-old woman has a one in five chance of developing Alzheimer’s during her remaining life, while a man of the same age has only a one in ten chance. This is no dismissal of the suffering that men with Alzheimer’s will experience. But we need to confront the reality that, at the end of the day, many more women end their lives suffering from the disease.
And this is only the first blow in a one-two punch.
The second blow is that, when it comes to providing caregiving throughout this continuing crisis, it is women once more who will bear the bulk of the burden. As it is mostly women who will find themselves, inadvertently or not, drafted into full-time caregiving roles. Currently, there are 10 million American women providing unpaid health care and assistance to loved ones with dementia, all simultaneously shouldering the steep emotional and financial tolls that accompany that crushing task.
It is time to come to terms with these numbers—not only to confront the large-scale epidemic, but also to finally acknowledge, investigate, and react to the very targeted crisis ahead in women’s health. In recent years, scientists like myself have grown more and more eager to uncover what it is about women’s brains that make us susceptible to Alzheimer’s as well as to a host of other medical conditions that affect the brain. Why is this happening? Can we stop it from happening? Our investigations have raised an entire range of thought- provoking existential and scientific questions, not the least of which is: How is it possible we haven’t figured this out yet?
The bottom line, and where it leads us.
In medicine, the simple fact is that we don’t do as good a job of taking care of women as we do men. A woman often ends up having to prove she is as sick as a man, or has to mirror male symptoms, to receive the same level of care.
As this is present in all aspects of our health care, it is no surprise then that it is equally true when it comes to the health of our brains. Women are falling prey to Alzheimer’s, but also to depression, migraines, and a number of other conditions that affect the brain. Yet modern medicine is largely unprepared to help them.
Fortunately, scientists have come to the rescue. In recent years, an incredible amount of work has been done both to denounce and to investigate the gender disparity in brain health. My mission is to take this work past the rigors and paywalls of peer-reviewed research, and to give a wider voice to “the forgotten gender.” Since university, my work has focused on developing tools and strategies to optimize cognitive health, while at the same time warding off Alzheimer’s, particularly in women.
Witnessing my grandmother’s bitter, downward spiral into dementia propelled me to devote my entire career to researching any and all possibilities of detecting the disease ahead of time. When both of my grandmother’s younger sisters developed Alzheimer’s, too, while their brother did not, my determination grew stronger still. I now find myself keeping a close watch on my mom for any warning signs, though I feel reassured as she carefully attends to a healthy diet and practices her yoga headstands at age seventy-six.
As a middle-aged woman, I am concerned about my own risk. As a mother, I want to make sure my daughter has answers, options, and solutions.
As a scientist, it is my intention to help make preventative medical care to maintain cognitive function an integral part of every woman’s medical requirements, as commonplace as regular mammograms, Pap tests, and colonoscopies. Together, let us literally turn the page toward a tomorrow in which there is a dedicated equality of assessment and treatment in health care, our brains included, providing true hope for all.
As women, we experience gaps in income, power, and representation, but we also face a gap in knowledge about our health, collectively and individually. It’s time to rectify this and to address our unique symptoms and concerns as related to our brains and to our bodies as a whole. We all want our cognitive lifespan to match our lifespan—we can’t wait until signs of cognitive decline appear. We must be proactive now.
