A Neuroscientist On Gender Disparity In Brain Health & The Alzheimer's Epidemic

It doesn’t take a scientist to point out that there is something askew with gender disparity. But it does take a scientist to denounce the way that women are also overlooked medically, where our needs too often go unrecognized, misattributed, or unaddressed. This is in large part due to the fact that the field of medicine has been historically male dominated, which led to the fundamental model for most medical research being not a person, but a man. For a number of reasons, medical interventions have been largely tested with, dosed for, and modeled based on their effects on men.

This is not the source of a conspiracy theory, but rather an acknowledgment of the compound effects of assumptions made over centuries, which have led to our teaching and practicing “bikini medicine.” For those of you not familiar with the term: Historically, medical professionals believed that the only thing that set women apart from men were those body parts that lie beneath the small triangles of a bikini—namely, our reproductive organs. Setting these “parts” aside, as if one could, meant that most doctors would diagnose and treat both sexes in the exact same way. This biased approach remains just as prevalent and deeply destructive in the hard sciences as it is in many other aspects of culture at large.

Given the worldview derived from that model, the very notion of women’s health is problematic. If you ask doctors to look at a female patient through the lens of “women’s health,” they will likely run a mammogram or collect cells from the cervix to examine them for cancer. Doing blood tests for estrogen and other hormones is just as common a practice. In other words, women’s health is confined to the health of our reproductive organs. Let’s be clear that all these procedures have indeed changed and bettered the lives of millions of women around the world. However, these same lines of research, inquiry, and intervention are a direct consequence of a reductive understanding of what a woman is.