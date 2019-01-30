Bracing For The Polar Vortex? Here Are 4 Ways We're Staying Warm

While we (hopefully) won't be standing outside in the cold, there's no way to avoid it altogether. Consider ways to make your home a cozy haven so when do you walk inside you'll have the tools to warm up fast. mbg's sustainability editor, Emma Loewe, recommends stocking up on nontoxic candles, extra blankets, and trying a breath of fire exercise to help create external and internal heat. "Some of my favorite candle scents for this time of year are Wood Cabin by Keap (earthy and intense), Daybed by Otherland (floral and romantic), Ulili by Kahina Giving Beauty (soft and soothing), and Juniper by P.F.. Candle Co (fresh and herbaceous)," says Emma. Her pro tip? "Once your candle runs out, freeze the jar so the excess wax can come off and you have yourself a pretty glass or plant pot."

With some of the coldest temperatures in recent years expected to hit the Midwest (yesterday it was -75 degrees in North Dakota) we hope these tips help you stay warm!