BPA Is More Of A Problem Than We Thought — But You Can Still Avoid It

As the study explains, previous research on BPA has required an enzyme solution to actually measure how much BPA had been metabolized in the urine used for the research.

But Roy Gerona Ph.D., an assistant professor at the University of California, San Francisco, came up with a new, more direct method, which researchers think is more accurate. And when comparing BPA levels in urine based on the two different methods of measurement, the direct method rung in much higher numbers, drawing concern from the team.

And additionally, the more they increased BPA exposure in the study, the more the old method didn't catch it.

One member of this team and a Washington State University professor, Patricia Hunt says, "This study raises serious concerns about whether we've been careful enough about the safety of this chemical. What it comes down to is that the conclusions federal agencies have come to about how to regulate BPA may have been based on inaccurate measurements."