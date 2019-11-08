During the study, lead researcher, Jessica Cantlon, Ph.D., measured the brain activity of 104 children (55 girls and 49 boys) aged 3 to 10 years old as they watched educational, math-heavy videos. They then compared those brain scans, and also compared those scans to a group of adults who watched the same clips (this helped them measure the children's brain maturity in addition to general brain function).

Cantlon and her team were able to make comparisons between the children's brain scans, and they found no differences in how the children participated in and processed math—both boys and girls were equally engaged while watching the videos. Additionally, both boys and girls had equal brain maturity when compared to the adult group.

"It's not just that boys and girls are using the math network in the same ways but that similarities were evident across the entire brain," co-lead author Alyssa Kersey, Ph.D., says in a news release. "This is an important reminder that humans are more similar to each other than we are different."

If you needed more evidence that socialization greatly influences young boys' and girls' development, consider this research another promising sign.