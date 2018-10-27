The 6 Books This Clinical Psychologist Has All Her Students Read To Understand The Human Spirit

You might be surprised to learn this, but training for mental health professionals typically focuses on standard textbooks, professional articles, and case material. What is not included in that training are any of the blockbuster books in the areas of personal growth and development. That's right—formal education in working with people and mental health does not include any mention of TED talks, self-help, or items that hit the New York Times best-sellers list that have been inspiring millions to take charge of their own wellness and growth.

For a profession that aims to meet people where they are and enhance their quality of life, this is a huge missed opportunity. This is not to suggest that professional mental health training abandon the science and wisdom of traditional training, nor is it an endorsement of all personal development literature across the board. But there is a wealth of knowledge available outside of peer-reviewed journals that can help us understand the nature of the human spirit. The best news? Anyone can access this information in order to understand how their mind works and learn strategies for change.

The following list highlights books I consider essential reading for everyone—required reading for my students, strongly recommended for my clients, and the subject of ongoing gifts to friends and family. By reading these six books, you will develop a new way to understand stress, reduce discomfort in social situations (and always know what to say!), face fear, and recognize the power of your thoughts to guide your actions. Most importantly, reading them is a way to truly know that you are not alone in your self-doubt and feelings of vulnerability. Each of these books interweaves science and personal experience, highlighting the courage in being who you are and learning ways to shift your perspective and thereby shift your life.

Another part of the appeal is that many of these books are not just deficit-focused (as is the norm in much of the psychological literature). These books are focused on self-growth and can benefit anyone and everyone, regardless of having a mental health diagnosis or not. They are simply about living your best life, no matter where you are starting.