The UN Is Taking Major Steps To Save The Climate. Here's What You Need To Know

Frank Bainimarama, the prime minister of Fiji, has emerged as the COP23 spokesperson, and the fact that his community is already feeling the effects of a warming world is fueling his fire. Of the 10 million inhabitants of the Pacific Islands, the London School of Economics estimates that up to 1.7 million could be displaced by climate change by 2050. This is the first year that a small island nation is leading the international meeting.

"Our world is in distress from extreme weather events caused by climate change: destructive hurricanes, fires, floods, droughts, melting ice, and changes to agriculture that threaten our food security," Bainimarama said during the opening ceremony. "Our collective plea for the world is to maintain the course we set in Paris."

Hints of Fiji's influence can be felt throughout the conference, as Bainimarama has chosen to run the conference in a "talanoa style," a casual, open dialogue popular in Pacific Island nations. A traditional Fijian canoe, called a drua, also looms in the CO23 meeting space as a symbol of resilience and unity. "The whole world is in the same canoe," a Fijian representative told the crowd early on.