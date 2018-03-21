The Blue Oil That's A Secret Skin Care Superpower

"Topically, used in a blend, it is great for moisturizing as well as helping treat the skin due to its antibacterial, antifungal, and anti-inflammatory actions while also soothing dry, itchy, or inflamed skin," Blades said. For this reason, it's a great addition to a nighttime balm, treatment, or serum. Acure Organics' Seriously Soothing Blue Tansy Night Oil is a nontoxic, wallet-friendly option under 10 dollars. Living Libations Open Sky Eye Serum, named for its beautiful color, uses blue tansy as an anti-inflammatory, soothing solution for puffy, tired eyes. And balm-wise, if you're looking for a budget-friendly version of the infamous Blue Cocoon, try Live Botanicals' Aer Balancing Whipped Oil Serum. This goes for body care, too: Primally Pure's blue tansy body oil helps to calm skin irritation and inflammation, which may give sore muscles the extra TLC they need.

New York City–based aesthetician and mbg collective member Britta Plug, whose signature all-natural facials have a two-month waiting list, has also noticed the blue tansy trend. "I love how the blues have steadily been gaining popularity over the last few years," she said. "They tend to be very calming and anti-inflammatory, which is just what so many of my clients need. Several women I see have skin that is freaked out or broken out, often from stress, environment, or overuse of prescription topicals. The blues like blue tansy and blue yarrow are great ingredients to help guide the skin back to homeostasis," Plug said. She uses Laurel Organics' blemish treatment, which contains blue tansy, on clients recovering from inflamed skin. Other blue tansy product options that keep inflamed skin calm include Josh Rosebrook Organics Vital Balm Cream, rich with butters and active botanicals, and Ursa Major's Fantastic Face Wash, which is nondrying but still refreshing and brightening.

