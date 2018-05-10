My Chronic Bloating Was Ruining My Life. Here's How I Got Rid Of It For Good

I’ve knowingly struggled with GI problems since college. My junior year, I was diagnosed with IBS, but truth be told, my stomach issues have probably been around for far longer than that. As a caesarean baby, I missed my chance of picking up much-needed gut flora by not exiting through the birth canal. Though I’ve lived a perfectly fine life, when that fact was paired with my lifelong dairy allergy and lack of probiotic food consumption growing up—why wasn’t kraut cool in the '90s?—my gut flora has taken a serious beating. Truthfully, it's no wonder that I’m still trying to find balance in my digestion and attempting to nip my dysbiosis in the bud as I type today.

Since discovering my IBS-C tendencies over six years ago and managing them with supplements, a gluten-free diet, and low-intensity movement like jogging, hiking, and yoga, I was doing a pretty great job keeping my symptoms under control—or so I thought. The occasional flare-up was normal for me. I would take a day off from the real world, detox my system, take it easy for a few days, and be on my way. That was my life...until the end of 2016. By January 2017, I was so bloated, it was debilitating. It got to the point where I woke up severely boating and I couldn't get through my day. There was a four-month waitlist to see a gastroenterologist at my medical center, so with a push from my mother (aren’t moms the best?), I went to urgent care one day and stayed there until they would refer me to a gastroenterologist.