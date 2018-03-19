Birth Control Side Effects? Here's Your Expert Guide

"I’m screwed if I stay on it and damned if I don’t," said my 34-year-old patient Ashley during her initial visit. She had been dealing with birth control side effects for years but was now more fearful of the side effects that came with coming off of it.

Despite numerous side effects during her 13 years (yup, 13!) on the pill, other problems occurred once she went off the pill including acne that, as she put it, "confined me to Netflix and chardonnay solo on Saturday night." She also hadn’t had her period since going off the pill, for nearly four months, but once she did—her flow was heavy, and the cramping was out of control. Unfortunately, Ashley’s former physician wasn’t much help when it came to these programs. She felt like he had reprimanded her for going off the pill and, baffled with her post-pill symptoms, put her back on to "regulate her period."