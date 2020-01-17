Here’s the thing: Elimination diets aren’t bad. In fact, they are a great way to determine whether certain foods or ingredients might be causing health setbacks. But with the exception of food allergies or specific medical conditions like celiac, there’s no reason to vilify a specific food—grains, legumes, fiber-rich produce—as a means for achieving better health.

But the latest diets say otherwise, with “just eliminate it” being the solution to any and all health issues, including an unhappy gut. And, yes, the avoidance of foods that cause digestive distress can help you avoid discomfort in the short term. But, paradoxically, the biggest mistake people make when trying to heal their gut is to categorically eliminate plants. Whether it’s the elimination of FODMAPs, gluten-containing foods, beans or whole grains, there’s study after study showing us that categorical elimination of these (and other foods) leads to undesirable alterations in the gut microbiome. And if you’ve been following some of my past articles, then you already know I’m all about keeping that gut microbiome in tip-top shape.

But let’s pause for a second here. Many of you are probably freaking out right now: What about gluten?!? Gluten has been the super villain of nutrition for a few years now. I’m not saying you should maximize gluten in your diet. After all, most gluten-containing foods are ultra-processed (and if there’s one thing you can wipe clean from your diet it’s processed everything). But what I am saying is that even the gluten-containing foods contain redeeming, health-promoting parts. Recent studies have found that people who eliminate gluten when don’t need to increase their risk of heart disease. Let’s not throw the baby out with the bath water! Or, as I like to say, let’s not throw the fiber out with the Fritos!

Let me break it down for you with this simple example: Fiber is good for you. Prebiotic fiber feeds the healthy microbes in your gut, releasing short chain fatty acids to have healing effects throughout the body. You’ll find prebiotic fiber in whole plant foods. But if you strip the fiber and splash some chemicals in there, you’ll end up with a processed food, like Fritos. The tables have turned!

The point is, we should rid ourselves of the ultra-processed foods, even if they’re “plant based”, but keep around the foods that are more than just plant-based—they’re actual plants.