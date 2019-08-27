Big Summertime Snacker? An RD Breaks Down How To Indulge Healthily

Snacking is the topic my nutrition clients and community ask me about the most. "Is it OK to snack?" "How often should I be snacking?" and "What's a healthy snack?" are all questions I field often—especially during the summer months of longer days and more on-the-go activities.

Snacking is a great opportunity to keep you energized between meals and increase the overall nutrient density of your diet. Whenever we eat anything, snacks included, we need to have the most nutrients per calorie to flood our bodies with what it needs to thrive. A good rule of thumb is to choose options that have a balance of all three macronutrients: carbohydrates, protein, and healthy fats. This combination helps us feel satiated (a dietitian's favorite way to say "satisfied") and provides longer-lasting energy.

Snacks, however, should be snack-size! Eating the equivalent of a fourth meal could ruin your appetite come dinner or lunchtime. I often find that my clients overdo it on snacks and then eat when it's "dinnertime" even though they aren't hungry. This leads them to feel overly full after dinner (which is often confused with feeling bloated!).