Money is energy. It moves toward those who love it and are open to co-creating it. As long as we think with a poverty mindset, we will attract it. With that said, much of what we attract is subconscious, and thus we are not aware of it.

By practicing awareness, we start to notice the thoughts we have throughout the day that try to sabotage our lives. Awakening to those is the first step; slamming them with a club and taking the opposite action is the following step.