A Modern Couple On Why Marriage Is Still Relevant — But Not Something To Congratulate Them On

While delving into the traditions associated with marriage, Meyers was alarmed by just how patriarchal so much of it was. For example, the woman taking the man's last name. "Why would I lose the name? And when we have kids, I think our kids should have both our last names," she says.

It was also difficult for her to move past the idea that the man is supposed to ask the woman's parents for permission to marry him. "I’m the one who’s deciding; no one’s asking permission," she explained, adding that it was important to her that they decided on the proposal together. "I’m not saying there’s anything wrong with a surprise proposal, but it’s very, 'Oh thank you so much, you just asked me to marry you!'"

She also wasn't thrilled with the idea that the bride's parents are supposed to pay for the wedding. "The bride paying for it is totally based on dowries from the past," she explained. "At the end of the day, the wedding itself is for everyone else. But for me, getting married should be about the two of us. I told Nico that I want to get ready in our fun, crazy outfits together and then go to the courthouse and have that be it."