Best XL Dog Beds
- Most comfortable: Pupper Dog Bed
- Best with raised edges: BFPETHOME Dog Beds for Large Dogs
- Best for dog crates: INVENHO Dog Bed for Extra Large Dogs
- Best for XL dog breeds:- Furhaven Cooling Gel Dog Bed for Large Dogs
- Best memory foam: Bluewater Dog X-LARGE Luxury Bouclé Dog Bed
Finding the perfect resting spot for your beloved extra-large pup is key to their overall health and well-being.
Sleep is vital for dogs as it is for humans, and research shows that good quality sleep is essential for your dog’s immunity and memory consolidation1. What’s more, poor sleep quality may negatively affect your pup’s welfare1.
This is where dog beds come in – an essential investment that not only offers a cozy nook for your pet but may also promote better sleep and joint comfort and enhance quality of life.
In this article, we explore the best XL dog beds on the market, searching for the perfect blend of durability, comfort, and style. Whether your dog loves sprawling out, curling up, or needs extra comfort for their joints, our selection of beds caters to the needs of larger breeds.
How to choose the best XL dog bed
Choosing the best XL dog bed for your furry friend requires careful consideration to ensure their comfort, support, and overall well-being. Here are some key factors to keep in mind when making your selection:
Size and Space: Measure your dog's length and width while they are lying down to determine the appropriate bed size. Ensure there is enough room for your dog to stretch out comfortably and have some extra space to spare.
Support and Orthopedics: Look for XL dog beds with high-quality, thick, and supportive foam or memory foam. Orthopedic beds are particularly beneficial for larger breeds with joint issues or senior dogs, as they promote comfort for their joints and muscles.
Material and Comfort: Opt for a bed with a soft and cozy surface material like plush faux fur or microfiber. It should be gentle on your dog's nose and paws, encouraging a sense of warmth and security.
Durability: Ensure the bed is made from durable materials that can withstand your dog's scratching, digging, and nesting habits.
Non-Slip Bottom: To prevent the bed from sliding on hardwood or tile floors, choose one with a non-slip bottom or rubberized dots.
Customer Reviews: Read reviews from other pet owners to better understand the bed's performance, durability, and comfort.
By carefully considering these factors, you can find the best XL dog bed that will become a favorite spot for your pet, providing them with the comfort and support they need for a happy and healthy life.
Pros
- Has a human size dog bed
Cons
- New to the dog bed industry
The Pupper Dog bed is a fairly new product to the market. It includes an orthopedic memory foam inner section, a microfiber cover, and a hypoallergenic, water-resistant liner to keep the memory foam clean and dry. The microfiber cover is machine washable, making this a good choice for someone with a dog that frequently messes up their bed.
Best with Raised Edges : BFPETHOME Dog Beds for Large Dogs
Pros
- A unique U-shape design
Cons
- Some dogs are enticed to chew the upper raised sides
This dog bed for large dogs features a blue color design with 3.5-inch side pillows to give your dogs a place to set their head. The U-Shape design includes a waterproof cover that you can remove to wash in your washing machine. There is a large size for your XL dogs, while the medium size works for dogs up to 50 lbs.
Best for Dog Crates: INVENHO Dog Bed for Extra Large Dogs
Pros
- Great for puppies who may bed-wet
Cons
- Only useable in crates
This crate XL dog bed features a simple rectangle design that fits snugly inside most dog crates. The internal knitted fabric makes it easier for dogs to find comfort no matter where you place this waterproof XL dog bed.
Best for XL Dog Breeds: Furhaven Cooling Gel Dog Bed for Large Dogs
Pros
- Comes in many different colors
- 60-day worry free program
Cons
- Size difference between jumbo and jumbo plus
The FurHaven cooling gel dog bed is one of the larger beds in our selection. It combines medical-grade foam and cooling gel foam, all topped up with a plush wave faux fur sleep surface for extra comfort. The plush faux fur is soft and has an appealing look, which suits most living spaces. The supportive sides help your dog feel secure while providing extra support for their head and neck.
Best memory foam: Bluewater Dog X-LARGE Luxury Bouclé Dog Bed
Pros
- Made with CertiPUR-US certified foam encased in a waterproof liner
- Three-year warranty with a no-sag memory foam guarantee
- Easy to move around the house and in and out of the car with a handle on the back
Cons
- Expensive
- Limited Colors
The Bouclé Bluewater™ Dog Bed is a planet-friendly haven for your furry pal! Bluewater Dog crafted this bed with CertiPUR-US® certified memory foam, providing your dog with support for their joints and muscles. It's the perfect solution for any pup who needs relief from discomfort and a peaceful night's rest. Their high-density foam effortlessly conforms to your dog's body, ensuring maximum comfort and minimizing any pressure points. Plus, cleaning is a breeze - it is waterproof and has a machine-washable bouclé fabric cover. And, to top it off, they’ve designed this bed with a luxury YKK zipper crafted from recycled ocean-bound plastic. They’re dedicated to sustainability, and this innovation helps reduce the carbon footprint in the pet bed industry.
Takeaway
Investing in the best XL dog bed is a decision that goes beyond mere comfort; it’s an investment in your beloved pet’s overall well-being. The innovative designs selected in this article cater to the unique needs of larger breeds, offering superior support for their muscles and joints during the day or night.