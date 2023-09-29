Best XL Dog Beds

The Bouclé Bluewater™ Dog Bed is a planet-friendly haven for your furry pal! Bluewater Dog crafted this bed with CertiPUR-US® certified memory foam, providing your dog with support for their joints and muscles. It's the perfect solution for any pup who needs relief from discomfort and a peaceful night's rest. Their high-density foam effortlessly conforms to your dog's body, ensuring maximum comfort and minimizing any pressure points. Plus, cleaning is a breeze - it is waterproof and has a machine-washable bouclé fabric cover. And, to top it off, they’ve designed this bed with a luxury YKK zipper crafted from recycled ocean-bound plastic. They’re dedicated to sustainability, and this innovation helps reduce the carbon footprint in the pet bed industry.