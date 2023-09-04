Best Waterproof Dog Beds

Materials The most important feature to look at when choosing a waterproof dog bed is the fabric that it’s made with. We looked for beds made with waterproof outer coverings and waterproof linings to protect the inner cushioning from moisture.

Variety It’s preferable to be able to customize your dog bed based on the size of your dog and the color scheme of your decor. We gave priority to beds that come in a variety of colors and sizes.

Cost It’s possible to find a high-quality waterproof dog bed at a range of price points. We selected options ranging in price from $59 to $129.99 to suit a variety of budgets.

Durability Investing in a durable dog bed can save you from having to replace it right away, especially if your dog likes to chew on its beds. We selected dog beds made with durable materials, like ballistic nylon fabric.