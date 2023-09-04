Best Waterproof Dog Beds
Every dog owner knows that there are plenty of scenarios where a dog might get its dog bed wet, whether it has an accident, slobbers heavily, or marches straight over for naptime after taking a bathroom break in the rain. A damp dog bed is to be expected, but it doesn’t have to be a cause for concern as long as you choose the right bed.
Waterproof dog beds provide a comfy place to rest while keeping dampness at bay. The beds are designed to withstand the unpredictable spills and mishaps that can arise from daily life, ensuring a clean and dry haven.
What are the advantages of waterproof dog beds?
A waterproof dog bed can offer several key benefits for you and your pet. Here are some compelling reasons why you might choose to invest in a waterproof dog bed:
- Accident protection: Dogs, especially puppies and elderly dogs, may have occasional accidents indoors. A waterproof dog bed helps prevent any spills or leaks from seeping through the bed, protecting the underlying floor or carpet from damage.
- Easy cleaning: Waterproof dog beds are designed to be easy to clean and maintain. In case of spills, accidents, or dirt accumulation, you can simply wipe the surface clean or remove the cover for washing, ensuring a hygienic and fresh resting space for your dog.
- Durability: Waterproof dog beds are typically made with high-quality and durable materials that can withstand wear and tear. They are less likely to get damaged or develop odors compared to standard beds, ensuring a longer lifespan for the bed.
- Hygienic: The waterproof barrier in these beds prevents liquids and moisture from being absorbed into the bed's core. This helps minimize bacteria, mildew, and mold growth, promoting a healthier sleeping environment for your dog.
- Outdoor-friendly: If your dog enjoys outdoor activities or you have an outdoor dog bed, a waterproof bed is essential for protecting against rain, dampness, and other outdoor elements, ensuring your pet stays dry and comfortable.
- Odor control: Some waterproof dog beds are treated with anti-odor materials, helping to keep the bed smelling fresh and clean even after prolonged use.
- Versatility: Waterproof dog beds are suitable for use both indoors and outdoors, making them a versatile choice for any pet owner.
Ultimately, a waterproof dog bed offers peace of mind, as it not only creates a cozy and comfortable space for your dog, but ensures a cleaner environment. With that in mind, we put together a guide to the best waterproof dog beds on the market.
Whether you have an adventurous outdoor explorer, a playful puppy still learning the ropes, or a senior companion seeking extra support, you can find a high-quality bed among these options.
How we chose
Materials The most important feature to look at when choosing a waterproof dog bed is the fabric that it’s made with. We looked for beds made with waterproof outer coverings and waterproof linings to protect the inner cushioning from moisture.
Variety It’s preferable to be able to customize your dog bed based on the size of your dog and the color scheme of your decor. We gave priority to beds that come in a variety of colors and sizes.
Cost It’s possible to find a high-quality waterproof dog bed at a range of price points. We selected options ranging in price from $59 to $129.99 to suit a variety of budgets.
Durability Investing in a durable dog bed can save you from having to replace it right away, especially if your dog likes to chew on its beds. We selected dog beds made with durable materials, like ballistic nylon fabric.
Our picks for the best waterproof dog beds:
Most comfortable: Pupper Dog Bed
Pros:
- Soft and comfortable
- Qualifies for free shipping
Cons:
- One color option
Sizes:MLXLHuman-sized
Materials:Orthopedic memory foamMachine-washable microfiber coverHypoallergenic, water-resistant liner
Machine Washable:Yes
This dog bed from Pupper is one of the best waterproof dog beds, with a microfiber cover that protects the memory foam filling from liquid. If your dog spills something or has an accident, you can remove the cover and clean it in your washing machine. The dog bed comes in medium, large, extra large, and human-sized options, making it ideal for mid-sized or large dogs.
Most durable: K9 Ballistics Rip-Stop Crate Bed
Pros:
- Fits standard dog crates
- Available in six sizes
Cons:
- May be less comfortable than thicker dog beds
Sizes:XSSMLXLXXL
Materials:Recycled polyester fillBallistic nylon
Machine Washable:Yes
This bed is designed specifically for dogs that tend to chew or scratch holes into their beds. The dog bed is a lightweight, waterproof option with dimensions that allow it to fit standard crates. It’s made with a water-resistant ballistic fabric that prevents moisture from reaching the bed’s recycled polyester fill. K9 Ballistics is a B Corp-certified company, meaning it meets standards related to environmental impact and transparency.
Best water-resistant: Bully Max Dog Bed
Pros:
- Memory foam cushion
- Non-slip bottom
Cons:
- Outer fabric is not as soft as other options
Sizes:SL
Materials:PolyesterPolyurethane
Machine Washable:Yes
The Bully Max Dog Bed was designed with durability in mind, and has a heavy-duty removable waterproof lining that protects its filling from moisture. A non-slip bottom prevents the bed from sliding around on wood floors. It’s just as comfortable as it is durable, and has a memory foam cushion with an orthopedic pillow top surface.
Best for camping: K9 Ballistics Chew Proof Armored Rip Stop Elevated Dog Bed
Pros:
- Easy to clean
- Available in five sizes
Cons:
- Not as comfortable as cushioned beds
Sizes:SMLXLXXL
Materials:Ballistic nylonAluminum
Machine Washable:No
If you’d like to find an option for your outdoor space, you can go with this cot-style elevated dog bed. It’s made of waterproof nylon fabric with an aluminum frame that helps keep moisture off your dog bed. You can keep it clean by wiping it down with soap and water or using a hose. It’s lightweight and won’t cause your dog to overheat, making it perfect for summer lounge sessions. The dog bed comes in three colors and can be personalized with your dog’s name for $12.
Takeaway
When a dog bed is made from waterproof fabric, you don’t have to worry that moisture will soak through and damage the bed’s filling. They can provide a dry and cozy sanctuary for your pet and are easier to keep clean. If you’re interested in investing in a waterproof bed for your pet, these are the best options to shop.