best washable dog beds

Welcoming a dog into your home is a surefire way to add joy to your life, but it can create obstacles to maintaining a clean home. Even when you bathe your dog regularly, some shedding and messes are inevitable, so it’s helpful to choose a machine-washable option when shopping for a dog bed.

Typically, the dog beds feature a removable outer cover that you can toss into your laundry machine. That way, the cushioning that makes up the core of the bed doesn’t get wet and become damaged. Machine-washable dog beds can be made with a variety of fabrics, like polyester, nylon, microfiber, or fleece.

There are multiple reasons why you might decide a washable dog bed is the best option for you. The beds are easier to rid from dirt, odors, allergens like dander, and bacteria that can thrive in dirty environments. If your dog is being house trained, you may have to wash its bed frequently due to accidents. And the better you’re able to keep your dog’s bed clean, the longer you’ll be able to go without replacing it, a perk for you and the environment.

If you’re interested in buying a washable dog bed, there’s no shortage of options to choose from. Each differs in terms of materials, construction, size, and color, among other qualities. To make your decision easier, our team of canine enthusiasts has scoured the market to handpick a selection of washable dog beds that stand out from the rest.