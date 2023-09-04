Best Washable Dog Beds
Welcoming a dog into your home is a surefire way to add joy to your life, but it can create obstacles to maintaining a clean home. Even when you bathe your dog regularly, some shedding and messes are inevitable, so it’s helpful to choose a machine-washable option when shopping for a dog bed.
Typically, the dog beds feature a removable outer cover that you can toss into your laundry machine. That way, the cushioning that makes up the core of the bed doesn’t get wet and become damaged. Machine-washable dog beds can be made with a variety of fabrics, like polyester, nylon, microfiber, or fleece.
There are multiple reasons why you might decide a washable dog bed is the best option for you. The beds are easier to rid from dirt, odors, allergens like dander, and bacteria that can thrive in dirty environments. If your dog is being house trained, you may have to wash its bed frequently due to accidents. And the better you’re able to keep your dog’s bed clean, the longer you’ll be able to go without replacing it, a perk for you and the environment.
If you’re interested in buying a washable dog bed, there’s no shortage of options to choose from. Each differs in terms of materials, construction, size, and color, among other qualities. To make your decision easier, our team of canine enthusiasts has scoured the market to handpick a selection of washable dog beds that stand out from the rest.
How we chose
Selecting the best washable dog bed requires careful consideration. These are the four main qualities we considered to select the best washable dog beds.
Ease of cleaning First and foremost, we chose beds with removable, machine-washable covers for convenient cleaning. We looked for beds that can be disassembled and reassembled without losing their shapes.
Durability We made sure to include durable beds made with chew-resistant materials, which can prolong the bed’s lifespan.
Support We favored orthopedic beds with memory foam. These options are excellent for senior dogs or those with joint issues, as they provide superior support and comfort.
Material and filling We looked for durable, high-quality materials that can withstand regular washing. We sought out beds with waterproof or water-resistant liners, which can protect their filling.
Best quality: Pupper Dog Bed
Pros:
- Human-sized option
- Ships for free
Cons:
- Full refund only available with unopened package
Sizes:MLXLHuman-sized
Materials:Orthopedic memory foamMicrofiber cover (machine washable)Hypoallergenic, water-resistant liner
Return policy:30 days
The Pupper Dog Bed comes in four different sizes, suitable for medium to large dogs. It’s designed for durability, so it may be a superior option if you find yourself constantly replacing your dog’s bed due to a chewing habit. The bed’s washable microfiber cover, and hypoallergenic, water-resistant liner make the bed easy to keep clean, which can further contribute to longevity.
Best variety: Bedfolks Orthopedic Dog Bed
Pros:
- Forms to dog quickly
- Flannel and faux suede sides
Cons:
- Doesn’t have raised sides
Sizes:MLXLJumbo
Materials:High-density foamFaux suedeMemory foamWaffle flannel
Return policy:30 days
This orthopedic dog bed is available with either egg crate foam or orthopedic dual-layer memory foam. One surface of the bed is covered in waffle flannel while the other has a cooler faux suede, so you can adjust the bed based on the season for maximum comfort. The bed comes in four different sizes, so you can find an option that allows your dog to sprawl out, no matter its breed.
Best value: Lesure Memory Foam Dog Bed for Large Dogs
Pros:
- Memory foam
- Affordable
Cons:
- Some dogs don’t like the high back on this bed
Sizes:MLXL
Materials:Memory foamPolyester
Return policy:30 days
The cushioning in this dog bed features gel memory foam over a layer of egg crate foam. The bed has raised cushioning on three sides, which can give your dog a place to rest its head. The dog bed’s non-slip bottom is another perk, especially if you plan to place the bed on hardwood or laminate floors. It also has a waterproof cover that can be removed and machine washed, and an inner waterproof lining to add extra protection to the filling.
Best for large dogs: Western Home Orthopedic Dog Bed
Pros:
- Memory foam
- Waterproof cover and waterproof lining
Cons:
- One color option
Sizes:MLXLXXL3XL
Materials:Memory foamFaux fur
Return policy:30 days
This comfort-driven dog bed has a 3-inch thick memory foam center with a cover that’s waterproof. One side has super soft faux fur while the other has non-slip beading. This bed comes in five sizes, including an especially roomy 3XL option that’s ideal for very large dogs up to 130 pounds. Reviewers find that the outer cover is easy to remove for cleaning.
Takeaway
Washable dog beds are easier to keep clean, and tend to last longer than beds that have to be spot-cleaned. With a wide array of choices available, you can choose an option based on your dog’s needs and your home’s aesthetic. The beds highlighted above are not only machine-washable but comfortable, durable, and customizable.