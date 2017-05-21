mindbodygreen

The Best Baby Names Of 2017 All Have One Thing In Common

Lindsay Kellner
Photo by Stocksy

May 21, 2017

The sun is shining, spring is blooming, and we have baby fever here at mbg! Our founder & CEO and founding partner & chief brand officer just welcomed their first little one, and our executive editor and COO are due in July...which has us thinking quite a bit about baby names!

Whether you're expecting or not, baby name trends are fascinating to review. You can see where your own name ranks, or your friends', and notice if names from your grandparents' generation are making a comeback. It's also fun to watch which names drop in popularity...this year, it's Michael. This year, we noticed a prominent trend: The coolest names are very mbg! One of the top baby name ranking websites compiled a list of the best baby names that represent our time, and let's just say they're very mbg!

  • Cosmic: Soleil, Celeste, and Luna
  • Floral: Zinnia, Iris, and Rosamund
  • Bird-friendly: Birdie and Lark
  • Green: Forrest and Wilder

And perhaps our favorite on the list, Sage. Even the names being searched "right now" (which is the week of May 12, 2017) have a nature vibe: Birch, Posey, Daffodil, and Wren. If you or someone you love needs a little baby-naming inspo, send them our way!

