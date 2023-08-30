The Best Time of Day to Take CBD Oil
Hemp cannabidiol (CBD) oil has been tied to some exciting potential benefits. If you’ve decided to give it a try, one of the first questions you may have is what time of day you should take CBD oil to maximize its effects.
While there is no one-size-fits-all answer, several factors can influence the optimal time for CBD consumption, including your individual needs and the benefits you’re after.
Before you dive into the timing of CBD consumption, it is essential to grasp the basics of how CBD delivers its potential benefits. The compound, which is typically extracted from the hemp plant, may interact with your body's endocannabinoid system (ECS).
The ECS is a complex network of receptors and enzymes distributed throughout your body, responsible for maintaining balance and regulating various physiological processes. When you ingest CBD, it interacts with ECS receptors, namely CB1 and CB2, which are found in your central nervous system and immune system, respectively.
CBD does not directly bind to these receptors; instead, it influences them indirectly to promote balance and homeostasis. The effects of CBD are often subtle, and you can adjust your dosage timing strategically.
Morning use
Many people find that taking CBD oil in the morning provides a positive start to their day. CBD may help enhance focus, increase alertness, and boost mood, making it an excellent choice for those who want to kick-start their mornings.*
If you’re experiencing concerns about the day, you may benefit from using CBD in the morning. CBD's potential anxiolytic properties may help ease nervousness and promote a sense of calmness, which may set a positive tone for the rest of the day.*
Midday use
If you want to maintain your well-being throughout the day or are seeking relief from certain conditions, midday CBD usage might be appropriate. By this time, the effects of morning CBD consumption may start to wane, and taking another dose can help support your focus.*
If you experience body aches, midday CBD usage can be especially beneficial.* CBD's support of the body's inflammatory response through the endocannabionid system can help throughout the day.
And if you’re engaged in stressful or mentally demanding tasks, you may find midday CBD usage helpful for maintaining composure. CBD's potential influence on stress may promote a sense of relaxation without making you drowsy.*
Evening use
You can use CBD toward the end of your day to unwind and prepare for a restful night's sleep. While research on CBD’s effects on sleep is limited, taking CBD oil in the evening may help induce relaxation and improve sleep quality.*
Before physical activity
Taking CBD before workouts may provide helpful benefits. CBD's potential ability to support the body's inflammatory response, which could enhance your physical performance and contribute to faster post-exercise recovery.*
No matter what time of day you decide to take CBD, the below products are some of the best options to try.
How we picked:
Third-party lab testing
Third-party lab testing ensures that products contain the amounts of CBD that’s advertised, and ensures the absence of contaminants. We only selected products from brands that post their third-party lab test results on their websites.
Type of CBD
CBD oil can incorporate broad-spectrum hemp, which contains other cannabinoids but has the THC filtered out, full-spectrum hemp, which contains other cannabinoids including less than 0.3% THC by dry weight, or CBD isolate, which is pure CBD. We chose formulas with broad-spectrum or full-spectrum hemp CBD, since other cannabinoids may enhance the benefits of CBD.
Manufacturing process
We chose brands that use U.S. grown hemp, favoring brands that use organically-farmed hemp.
Customer reviews
Customer reviews can provide useful information, like how the oil tastes. We selected products that had a significant number of detailed, positive reviews.
Best variety: Penguin CBD Oil
Pros:
- Made with Oregon-grown hemp
- Five strengths available
Cons:
- High cost per mg of CBD
Type:Broad-spectrumFull-spectrum
Potency:Gentle, 8.3 mg of CBD per servingModerate, 20 mg of CBD per servingModerate, 33.3 mg of CBD per servingStrong, 83.3 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.18
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Penguin CBD Oil provides a diverse range of options tailored to meet various needs. With five different strengths available and an array of flavors, there's something to suit every preference. You can also choose between broad-spectrum hemp CBD (which doesn’t contain THC) or full-spectrum hemp CBD (which contains less than 0.3% THC by dry weight). The brand offers a discount when you purchase multiple bottles or sign up for a monthly subscription.
Sourcing & Ingredients: Penguin sources its hemp CBD from Oregon farms.
Transparency: Penguin uses third-party testing. You can read the results here.
Best vegan: Elm & Rye Full Spectrum CBD Oil
Pros:
- Full-spectrum
- Third-party tested
Cons:
- No discounted subscription option
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:Moderate, 33.33 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.04
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:No
No matter what time of day you opt to take your CBD oil, Elm & Rye Full Spectrum CBD Oil is one of the best options to consume. It provides a moderate dose of full-spectrum hemp CBD. The brand sources its CBD from organically-grown hemp and posts its third-party lab test results on its site.
Sourcing & Ingredients: Elm & Rye does not have information about its ingredient sourcing on its site.
Transparency: Elm & Rye uses third-party testing. You can find the results for this product here.
Best organic: Joy Organics Broad Spectrum Tincture
Pros:
- Simple ingredient list
- USDA certified organic
Cons:
- One flavor available
Type:Broad-spectrum
Potency:Gentle, 15 mg of CBD per servingModerate, 35 mg of CBD per servingStrong, 45 mg of CBD per servingStrong, 75 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of Hemp CBD:$0.08
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
This CBD Oil from Joy Organics has a refreshing minty flavor thanks to the inclusion of peppermint essential oil. The CBD oil is also USDA certified organic and third-party lab tested, providing assurance of a high-quality product. Joy Organics manufactures the oil in the U.S. using CBD from farms throughout the U.S.
Sourcing & Ingredients: Joy Organics sources its hemp CBD from USDA certified organic farms in Kentucky, Colorado, and Oregon.
Transparency: Joy Organics does third-party testing. You can find its lab results here.
Best calming: Verma Farms CBD Oil
Pros:
- Third-party tested
- Made with U.S.-grown hemp
Cons:
- One potency available
Type:Broad-spectrum
Potency:Gentle, 16.67 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:30 or 60
Cost per mg of Hemp CBD:$0.10
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Verma Farms offers a minty CBD oil with a mild 16.67 mg dose of broad-spectrum hemp CBD per serving. It’s available in two sizes and contains hemp seed oil and MCT oil. Customer reviewers love using the oil for relieving pain and promoting quality sleep.* As a bonus, Verma Farms offers free shipping on all orders in the U.S.
Sourcing & Ingredients: Verma Farms sources its hemp from farms in Hawaii.
Transparency: Verma Farms uses third-party lab testing. You can read the results here.
Takeaway
CBD can be a powerful addition to your wellness journey, and finding the best time to take it may maximize your benefits. While there is no one-size-fits-all answer to when to take CBD, consider your individual needs and desired effects. The products highlighted above are some of the best CBD oils to try at any time of day.
