Best Snout Soothers
- Best application: Pupper Snout Stick
- Best natural:Natural Dog Company Snout Soother Dog Nose Balm
- Best for cats and dogs: Simply Natural Nose Balm for Dogs and Cats
- Best for bulldogs: Raw Paws Natural Dog Nose Balm Bulldog
- Best organic:Pawstruck Organic Nose & Paw Wax Balm for Dogs
As a loving pet owner, your dog's well-being is at the forefront of your mind. One of the key things you’ll likely want to look after is their precious snout. Whether your pet is an adventurous dog exploring the great outdoors or more of a couch-potato kind of pup, their sensitive snout is exposed to various environmental elements that can lead to dryness, chapping, and discomfort.
This is where snout soothers come into play. These specialized balms and ointments are formulated to provide gentle care and nourishment to your pet's delicate nose, combating issues like dryness, cracking, and irritations.* But with many snout soothers available on the market, finding the one that best suits your pet’s needs can be challenging.
This is why we delved into the world of snout soothers and selected the best products to pamper your pet's snout. We considered various factors like ingredients, effectiveness, user reviews, and ethical considerations to help you make an informed decision for your beloved companion.
The benefits of snout soothers
Research on the benefits of snout soothers for dogs is limited. However, a randomized controlled trial studied the effect of a natural, skin restorative balm on 39 dogs with idiopathic nasal hyperkeratosis — a condition in which the skin on the dog’s snout becomes dry and hard. The trial found significant improvements in the dogs that were given the balm compared to those that received a placebo. No major side effects were noted during the study.
Furthermore, some of the ingredients used in snout soothers have antimicrobial properties.* For example, beeswax, which is a common ingredient in snout balms, has been shown to have antimicrobial effects1 against pathogens like Staphylococcus aureus, Salmonella enterica, Candida albicans, and Aspergillus niger. Interestingly, combining beeswax with other natural products like honey or olive oil may enhance these benefits.*
Most of the best snout soothers for dogs will have some form of beeswax in their ingredients list. Read on for our selection of best snout soothers.
The best snout soothers
Best for application: Pupper Snout Stick
Pros
- Easy applicator
Cons
- Small container
This snout soother from Pupper contains coconut oil, beeswax, shea butter, and other ingredients that moisturize your dog's snout. With a twist-up cap and easy-to-store container, this snout soother is packaged just right to take on the go for the traveling or hiking dog.
Best natural: Natural Dog Company Snout Soother Dog Nose Balm
Pros
- Natural ingredients
Cons
- Tin is hard to store in the pocket, so it’s easier to use at home rather than travel
This balm contains coconut oil, rapeseed oil, and rosemary extract to help your dog’s snout feel better. The brand states that its snout soother is suitable for dogs of all sizes and breeds. While it comes in a tin container, the ingredients are all-natural.
Best for cats & dogs : Simply Natural Nose Balm for Dogs and Cats
Pros
- Vegan friendly
Cons
- Some customers say their dog didn’t like this balm
This Simply Natural Nose Balm for dogs and cats uses a plant-based candelilla wax to soothe your dog’s snout. The inclusion of vitamin E and other vegan, natural ingredients make it a good addition to any pet owner searching for an environmentally conscious formulation.
Best for bulldogs: Raw Paws Natural Dog Nose Balm Bulldog
Pros
- Includes coconut oil
Cons
- Larger container may not fit well in all pockets when walking your dog
This Raw Paws Natural Dog Nose Balm is created for bulldogs but can be used on any dog breed. The ingredients are all-natural options such as coconut oil, shea butter, jojoba oil, and calendula oils that are non-toxic. The brand states that their balm can also be used on paws and calluses that your dogs may get after an active day.
Best organic: Pawstruck Organic Nose & Paw Wax Balm for Dogs
Pros
- USDA certified organic
Cons
- While the brand states you can use it on paws, most users said that wasn’t as successful as using the balm for the nose
This Ruff Relief Balm is made in the USA and carries a USDA certified organic label. The PawStruck brand provides customers with a tin container for storage and says their balm is good for dogs that walk on concrete frequently.
Comparing our top picks
|Product
|Cost
|Price per ounce
|Size
|Autoship option
|Pupper Snout Stick
|$25.00
|$25.00
|1 oz
|TRUE
|Natural Dog Company Snout Soother Dog Nose Balm
|$13.25
|$13.25
|1 oz
|TRUE
|Simply Natural Nose Balm for Dogs and Cats
|$6.29
|$3.70
|1.7 oz
|TRUE
|Raw Paws Natural Dog Nose Balm Bulldog
|$15.99
|$4.00
|4 oz
|TRUE
|Pawstruck Organic Nose & Paw Wax Balm for Dogs
|$14.99
|$8.57
|1.75 oz
|TRUE
The takeaway
When it comes to nurturing your dog’s comfort and health, the best snout soothers prove to be an essential addition to your pet care kit. These specially formulated balms and ointments offer gentle care and nourishment for your pet's sensitive nose, alleviating dryness, chapping, and irritations.