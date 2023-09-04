Best Raised Dog Beds
- Softest: Pupper Dog Bed
- Best cooling bed: Amazon Basics Cooling Elevated Dog Bed with Metal Frame
- Best value: Kuntrust Elevated Outdoor Dog Bed Updated Raised Pet Cot
- Best mesh bed: Veehoo Original Cooling Elevated Dog Bed
- Best for camping: K&H Pet Products Bolster Dog Cot Cooling Hammock
When you’re shopping for a dog bed, there are plenty of options to sift through, from classic cushions to crate pads to human-sized beds. Raised dog beds are another variation with their own unique advantages.
A raised dog bed, also known as an elevated dog bed or cot-style dog bed, is a type of pet bed that is designed to keep your dog off the ground while providing a comfortable and supportive sleeping surface. It consists of a frame or legs that elevate the bed above the floor, and a fabric or mesh surface stretched across the frame.
The most obvious benefit of raised dog beds is that they tend to be the best options for outdoor use, given their durable construction. That’s a major perk if your dog likes to lounge in your yard or accompany you on camping trips. However, there are other reasons you may decide to purchase a raised dog bed, whether you need an option for indoor or outdoor use.
For starters, the raised design allows air to circulate underneath the bed, which can help regulate your dog's body temperature. This is especially beneficial in hot temperatures, as it prevents your dog from directly lying on a hot surface and overheating.
Additionally, since raised dog beds are often made with durable materials such as metal frames and sturdy fabrics, they’re more resistant to wear and tear. This can be particularly advantageous for larger or more active dogs, or dogs that like to chew on their beds. Raised dog beds also tend to be lightweight, and you can vacuum the floor underneath them without having to move them.
No matter your reasons for seeking out a raised dog bed, you’ve got plenty of options to choose from. We compared a slew of raised dog beds to find the best of the best.
How we chose
These are the four main factors we looked into to determine the best raised dog beds.
Weight Lightweight raised dog beds are preferable, especially if you plan to transition the bed from indoor to outdoor use. We favored raised dog beds that are light in weight.
Materials The best raised dog beds are constructed with durable materials that are easy to keep clean. We looked for options that can support heavy dogs and have fabric that are machine-washable or easy to wipe down.
Dimensions You should take your dog’s size and the amount of space you have into account when picking your dog bed. We chose dog beds that come in a range of sizes to accommodate different dog breeds.
Customer reviews Reading through customer reviews is one of the best ways to get a sense of a raised dog bed’s quality. We looked at customer reviews, looking for confirmation that the beds are sturdy and easy to assemble and clean.
Pupper Dog Bed
Pros:
- Soft design
- Free shipping
Cons:
- Lack of customer reviews
- Touches the ground
Sizes:MLXLHuman-sized
Return policy:30 days
While not a raised dog bed, this orthopedic design is both comfortable and durable. Available in four different sizes, the product features an orthopedic memory foam inner section with a washable microfiber cover. Not only is it hypo-allergenic, but the water-resistant liner prevents the filling from becoming damp, even if your dog has an accident.
Amazon Basics Cooling Elevated Dog Bed with Metal Frame
Pros:
- Has thousands of positive reviews
- Easy to clean
Cons:
- Heavier than some other raised beds
Sizes:XSSMLXL
Return policy:30 days
This elevated dog bed comes in five sizes, in green or gray shades. While you can’t toss this bed into a washing machine — as is typically the case with raised beds — you can clean its breathable mesh fabric by wiping it down with water. The bed is a popular option on Amazon, with a 4.5-star rating from more than 66,000 reviews.
K&H Pet Products Bolster Dog Cot Cooling Hammock
Pros:
- Frame can support more than 200 lbs
- Easy to assemble
Cons:
- Only two color options
Sizes:SML
Return policy:30 days
This elevated dog bed is a suitable option for dogs that like to have a cushion to rest their heads on. The sturdy frame can support more than 200 pounds, so the bed can work for most dogs. You can purchase a canopy that attaches to the bed separately if you’d like to shield your dog from the sun. The bed is easy to assemble without any tools, which is always a plus. Its removable cover is machine washable and you can clean the rest of the bed by wiping it down with a damp cloth.
Veehoo Original Cooling Elevated Dog Bed
Pros:
- Raised sides
- Available in seven colors
Cons:
- Not suitable for dogs that weigh more than 150 lbs
Sizes:MLXLXXL
Return policy:30 days
This dog bed has a maximum capacity of 80 lbs to 150 lbs depending on the size, and it’s especially long. The sloped sides can act as both a headrest and a guard rail that prevents your dog from falling off the elevated bed. The frame has anti-slip rubber components to prevent the bed from moving around when your dog jumps on or off.
Kuntrust Elevated Outdoor Dog Bed Updated Raised Pet Cot
Pros:
- Affordable
- Lightweight
Cons:
- Some reviewers find that it’s difficult to assemble
Sizes:SML
Return policy:30 days
This patterned elevated dog bed features a removable, machine-washable cover made from breathable cotton. The fabric is double-layered to support larger dogs. It’s especially lightweight, weighing in at less than three pounds. At the same time, it's an exceptionally sturdy option, according to reviewers.
Takeaway
Depending on your dog’s needs, it may benefit from a raised dog bed. The elevated beds are a superior option if you’re looking for a durable option or are planning for outdoor use. These options are durable, lightweight, and easy to keep clean.