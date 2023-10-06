5 Best Products for Dog Anxiety Relief
- Best for picky eaters: Pupper Calming Chews
- Best full-spectrum hemp product: Penguin CBD Dog Oil
- Best broad-spectrum hemp product: Elm & Rye Dog CBD Oil
- Best affordable option: Charlotte's Web Calming Chews For Dogs
- Best CBD chews: HolistaPet CBD Calming Chews For Dogs
Every doting dog owner wants to give their pet the healthiest, happiest life possible. But that’s a lot harder if your pup is dealing with occasional bouts of anxiousness.
The good news is that there are multiple strategies you can use to both prevent and ease your dog’s mood. Whether your dog tends to get upset by thunderstorms, fireworks, or other incidents, here are the lifestyle changes and products that may help.
1. Best for picky eaters: Pupper Canine Calming Chews
Pros
- Contain ashwagandha, tryptophan, and melatonin
- Suitable for dogs of all ages and breeds
Cons
- Relatively expensive
Quantity:30 chews
Organic:No
Subscription discount:Yes
Pupper Canine Calming Chews are specially formulated with a blend of potentially calming ingredients, including ashwagandha, passionflower, tryptophan, and chamomile. They also have melatonin, which has sedative properties and may ease nervousness from noise or disorientation. The beef and oat flavored chews are made for dogs that experience stress or anxiety when traveling, during thunderstorms, when you aren’t home, or in other scenarios.
2. Best full-spectrum hemp product : Penguin CBD Dog Oil
Pros
- Available in two strengths
- Made with hemp grown in the U.S.
Cons
- May have a slight hemp flavor
Type:Broad-spectrum
Potency:5 mg or 10 mg of CBD per serving
Servings per bottle:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.27
Organic:No
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
This chicken-flavored CBD oil was formulated by a team of CBD experts, veterinarians, and pet owners. The oil incorporates broad-spectrum hemp CBD from hemp plants grown on Oregon farms. It’s available in two strengths, and you can feed it directly to your dog or add it to its food.
Sourcing & Ingredients: Penguin CBD Dog Oil is made in-house using hemp plants grown throughout Oregon.
Transparency: Penguin CBD products are third-party tested. You can find results on the brand’s website.
3. Best broad-spectrum hemp product: Elm & Rye Dog CBD Oil
Pros
- Made with full-spectrum hemp CBD
- Salmon flavor
Cons
- May not suit picky eaters
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:10 mg of CBD per serving
Servings per bottle:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$1.50
Organic:No
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Elm & Rye CBD Dog Oil features full-spectrum hemp CBD, meaning it contains additional potentially beneficial components of the hemp plant in addition to CBD. The brand sources the ingredients for its salmon-flavored CBD oil from the U.S. Each bottle contains 300 mg of CBD, which works out to 30 servings.
Sourcing & Ingredients: Elm & Rye doesn’t include information about its ingredient sourcing on its site.
Transparency: Elm & Rye CBD products are sent to third-party labs for thorough analysis and testing.
4. Best affordable option: Charlotte's Web Calming Chews For Dogs
Pro
- Made with U.S.-grown hemp
- Contain passionflower, chamomile, and valerian root
Cons
- Some dogs may not like the smell
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:2.5 mg of cannabinoids per chew
Servings per bag:30 or 60
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.13
Organic:No
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
These chicken-flavored soft chews are designed for dogs that become stressed during travel, hospitalizations, loud noises, or other situations. Each chew contains full-spectrum hemp extract sourced from U.S. grown plants, along with passionflower, and chamomile. They also have valerian root, which may help with occasional bouts of anxiety by preventing the breakdown of GABA, a neurotransmitter with a calming and inhibitory effect on neuronal activity.*
Sourcing & Ingredients: Charlotte's Web Calming Chews For Dogs are made in the U.S. using U.S.-grown hemp.
Transparency: Charlotte’s Web products are quality tested at least 20 times for purity and safety. You can view the results here.
5. Best CBD chews : HolistaPet CBD Calming Chews For Dogs
Pros
- Contain chamomile and L-tryptophan
- Available in multiple strengths
Cons
- Single flavor option
Type:Broad-spectrum
Potency:5mg, 10mg, or 20mg of CBD per serving
Servings per jar:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.18
Organic:No
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
HolistaPet CBD Calming Chews For Dogs are enriched with broad spectrum hemp CBD along with other calming ingredients like chamomile and L-tryptophan. In addition, each soft chew is made with peanut butter and sweet potato, which offer essential fats and antioxidants.
Sourcing & Ingredients: HolistaPet uses U.S.-grown hemp.
Transparency: HolistaPet products are third-party lab tested and you can view the results here.
Comparing the best products for dog anxiety relief:
|Product
|Cost
|Quantity
|Recommended dog weight
|Autoship option
|Pupper Calming Chews
|$25.00
|30 chews
|Any
|YES
|Penguin CBD Dog Oil
|$40.00
|30mL
|1mL dose
|YES
|Elm & Rye CBD Dog Oil
|$44.99
|30mL
|1mL dose
|YES
|Charlotte's Web Calming Chews For Dogs
|$19.99
|30 chews
|1 chew per 26-50lbs
|YES
|HolistaPet CBD Calming Chews For Dogs
|$26.95
|30 chews
|0.25mg-0.5mg per 1lb
|YES
How to prevent anxiety in dogs
Ideally, you’ll know how to prevent your dog’s mood in the first place. Here are some tips to prevent occasional bouts of anxiousness in dogs:
- Diet: Some nutrients may have a positive impact on a dog's mental well-being. For example, the amino acid tryptophan is1 a precursor to serotonin, a neurotransmitter that plays a role in regulating mood. Vitamins B6 and B122 also play a role in neurotransmitter function related to mood.*
- Exercise: Physical activity releases endorphins, which are natural mood lifters, and helps to reduce excess energy that can contribute to restlessness and anxiousness.*
- Socialization: Socialization is especially important during the puppy stage. Introducing your dog to new people and places desensitizes your pet, lowering the chance of an intense, fear-based response.
It’s helpful to observe your dog’s body language and pinpoint the experiences that typically bring it anxiety. Then, you can help your dog avoid anything that may provoke anxiety in the future. Of course, some situations are unavoidable, so you may want to arm yourself with tools to ease your dog’s anxiety.
How to ease your dog’s anxiety
Calming supplements: Giving your dog a calming supplement is a quick way to put its mind at ease. Many contain hemp CBD, a component of the hemp plant with potential mood-boosting benefits.
A safe space: When your dog is feeling stressed or anxious, it can find some relief in a dedicated safe space like a dog bed or crate.
Physical contact: When your dog is anxious, give it plenty of pets, love, and attention to promote calmness.
Calming music: Soft, calming music works great as a soothing mechanism, especially if your dog is stressed during thunderstorms or when in a new location.
Toys: Mental stimulation from puzzles or sensory toys can distract your dog from anxiety and boredom.
If you’d like to add some calming treat to your arsenal, we’ve got you covered. Below you’ll find a guide to the five best products for dog anxiety relief. These products are all formulated with ingredients that have been linked to calming benefits.
The takeaway
Whether your dog feels fear around thunderstorms, other dogs, or another type of encounter, you can take steps to reduce future anxiety. To prevent anxiety in dogs, it’s helpful to emphasize a healthy diet, exercise, and socialization. During moments when your dog still becomes anxious, you can rely on calming music, physical contact, and calming treats (like the options highlighted here).
