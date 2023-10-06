Skip to content
Home

5 Best Products for Dog Anxiety Relief

Author:
Brooke V.
October 6, 2023
Written by
Brooke V.
This content is produced in collaboration with an advertising partner and follows mindbodygreen’s editorial guidelines. The content is written by a third party. Statements are not fact-checked by a medical expert.
Best Products for Dog Anxiety Relief
Image by mbg creative
October 6, 2023
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Advertorial: This content is produced by a third-party advertiser. Statements are not fact checked by a medical professional.

Disclaimer: Our website includes general information and instruction relating to health and wellness topics. This content is not a substitute for medical advice from your health care provider. All treatment decisions should be determined in partnership with a health care practitioner. Hemp CBD products are derived from U.S. industrial hemp (less than 0.3% THC) and European hemp (less than 0.2% THC). While CBD products derived from the hemp plant (Cannabis sativa) are legal on a federal level in the U.S., some states have specific laws, so you'll want to check your state's laws to be sure.

The best products for dog anxiety relief:

Every doting dog owner wants to give their pet the healthiest, happiest life possible. But that’s a lot harder if your pup is dealing with occasional bouts of anxiousness.

The good news is that there are multiple strategies you can use to both prevent and ease your dog’s mood. Whether your dog tends to get upset by thunderstorms, fireworks, or other incidents, here are the lifestyle changes and products that may help.

1. Best for picky eaters: Pupper Canine Calming Chews

:
view on Pupper | $25.00

Pros

  • Contain ashwagandha, tryptophan, and melatonin
  • Suitable for dogs of all ages and breeds

Cons

  • Relatively expensive

Quantity:

30 chews

Organic:

No

Subscription discount:

Yes

Pupper Canine Calming Chews are specially formulated with a blend of potentially calming ingredients, including ashwagandha, passionflower, tryptophan, and chamomile. They also have melatonin, which has sedative properties and may ease nervousness from noise or disorientation. The beef and oat flavored chews are made for dogs that experience stress or anxiety when traveling, during thunderstorms, when you aren’t home, or in other scenarios.

2. Best full-spectrum hemp product : Penguin CBD Dog Oil

:
view on Penguin | $40.00

Pros

  • Available in two strengths
  • Made with hemp grown in the U.S.

Cons

  • May have a slight hemp flavor

Type:

Broad-spectrum

Potency:

5 mg or 10 mg of CBD per serving

Servings per bottle:

30

Cost per mg of CBD:

$0.27

Organic:

No

COAs:

Yes

Subscription Discount:

Yes

This chicken-flavored CBD oil was formulated by a team of CBD experts, veterinarians, and pet owners. The oil incorporates broad-spectrum hemp CBD from hemp plants grown on Oregon farms. It’s available in two strengths, and you can feed it directly to your dog or add it to its food.

Sourcing & Ingredients: Penguin CBD Dog Oil is made in-house using hemp plants grown throughout Oregon. 

Transparency: Penguin CBD products are third-party tested. You can find results on the brand’s website.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

3. Best broad-spectrum hemp product: Elm & Rye Dog CBD Oil

:
view on Elm & Rye | $44.99

Pros

  • Made with full-spectrum hemp CBD
  • Salmon flavor

Cons

  • May not suit picky eaters

Type:

Full-spectrum

Potency:

10 mg of CBD per serving

Servings per bottle:

30

Cost per mg of CBD:

$1.50

Organic:

No

COAs:

Yes

Subscription Discount:

Yes

Elm & Rye CBD Dog Oil features full-spectrum hemp CBD, meaning it contains additional potentially beneficial components of the hemp plant in addition to CBD. The brand sources the ingredients for its salmon-flavored CBD oil from the U.S. Each bottle contains 300 mg of CBD, which works out to 30 servings.

Sourcing & Ingredients: Elm & Rye doesn’t include information about its ingredient sourcing on its site. 

Transparency: Elm & Rye CBD products are sent to third-party labs for thorough analysis and testing.

4. Best affordable option: Charlotte's Web Calming Chews For Dogs

:
view on Charlotte's Web | $19.99

Pro

  • Made with U.S.-grown hemp
  • Contain passionflower, chamomile, and valerian root

Cons

  • Some dogs may not like the smell

Type:

Full-spectrum

Potency:

2.5 mg of cannabinoids per chew

Servings per bag:

30 or 60

Cost per mg of CBD:

$0.13

Organic:

No

COAs:

Yes

Subscription Discount:

Yes

These chicken-flavored soft chews are designed for dogs that become stressed during travel, hospitalizations, loud noises, or other situations. Each chew contains full-spectrum hemp extract sourced from U.S. grown plants, along with passionflower, and chamomile. They also have valerian root, which may help with occasional bouts of anxiety by preventing the breakdown of GABA, a neurotransmitter with a calming and inhibitory effect on neuronal activity.*

Sourcing & Ingredients: Charlotte's Web Calming Chews For Dogs are made in the U.S. using U.S.-grown hemp.

Transparency: Charlotte’s Web products are quality tested at least 20 times for purity and safety. You can view the results here.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

5. Best CBD chews : HolistaPet CBD Calming Chews For Dogs

:
view on HolistaPet | $26.95

Pros

  • Contain chamomile and L-tryptophan
  • Available in multiple strengths

Cons

  • Single flavor option

Type:

Broad-spectrum

Potency:

5mg, 10mg, or 20mg of CBD per serving

Servings per jar:

30

Cost per mg of CBD:

$0.18

Organic:

No

COAs:

Yes

Subscription Discount:

Yes

HolistaPet CBD Calming Chews For Dogs are enriched with broad spectrum hemp CBD along with other calming ingredients like chamomile and L-tryptophan. In addition, each soft chew is made with peanut butter and sweet potato, which offer essential fats and antioxidants.

Sourcing & Ingredients: HolistaPet uses U.S.-grown hemp.

Transparency: HolistaPet products are third-party lab tested and you can view the results here.

Comparing the best products for dog anxiety relief:

ProductCostQuantityRecommended dog weightAutoship option
Pupper Calming Chews$25.0030 chewsAnyYES
Penguin CBD Dog Oil$40.0030mL1mL doseYES
Elm & Rye CBD Dog Oil$44.9930mL1mL doseYES
Charlotte's Web Calming Chews For Dogs$19.9930 chews1 chew per 26-50lbsYES
HolistaPet CBD Calming Chews For Dogs$26.9530 chews0.25mg-0.5mg per 1lbYES

How to prevent anxiety in dogs

Ideally, you’ll know how to prevent your dog’s mood in the first place. Here are some tips to prevent occasional bouts of anxiousness in dogs:

  • Diet: Some nutrients may have a positive impact on a dog's mental well-being. For example, the amino acid tryptophan is1 a precursor to serotonin, a neurotransmitter that plays a role in regulating mood. Vitamins B6 and B122 also play a role in neurotransmitter function related to mood.*
  • Exercise: Physical activity releases endorphins, which are natural mood lifters, and helps to reduce excess energy that can contribute to restlessness and anxiousness.*
  • Socialization: Socialization is especially important during the puppy stage. Introducing your dog to new people and places desensitizes your pet, lowering the chance of an intense, fear-based response.

It’s helpful to observe your dog’s body language and pinpoint the experiences that typically bring it anxiety. Then, you can help your dog avoid anything that may provoke anxiety in the future. Of course, some situations are unavoidable, so you may want to arm yourself with tools to ease your dog’s anxiety.

How to ease your dog’s anxiety

Calming supplements: Giving your dog a calming supplement is a quick way to put its mind at ease. Many contain hemp CBD, a component of the hemp plant with potential mood-boosting benefits.

A safe space: When your dog is feeling stressed or anxious, it can find some relief in a dedicated safe space like a dog bed or crate.

Physical contact: When your dog is anxious, give it plenty of pets, love, and attention to promote calmness.

Calming music: Soft, calming music works great as a soothing mechanism, especially if your dog is stressed during thunderstorms or when in a new location.

Toys: Mental stimulation from puzzles or sensory toys can distract your dog from anxiety and boredom.

If you’d like to add some calming treat to your arsenal, we’ve got you covered. Below you’ll find a guide to the five best products for dog anxiety relief. These products are all formulated with ingredients that have been linked to calming benefits.

The takeaway

Whether your dog feels fear around thunderstorms, other dogs, or another type of encounter, you can take steps to reduce future anxiety. To prevent anxiety in dogs, it’s helpful to emphasize a healthy diet, exercise, and socialization. During moments when your dog still becomes anxious, you can rely on calming music, physical contact, and calming treats (like the options highlighted here).

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Meet The Experts

This content is produced in collaboration with an advertising partner and follows mindbodygreen’s editorial guidelines. The content is written by a third party. Statements are not fact-checked by a medical expert.