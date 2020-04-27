Spring is around the corner—if not in full swing where you live. And under normal circumstances, spring brings many simple joys, like fresh blooming flowers, fewer layers, brighter hues, and more outdoor time. That might look slightly different this year: For one, how many of us approach nature has changed dramatically as we are tucked away in our homes. And on a more serious note, the stress of the current situation likely has many of us feeling less than ideal. And that's just the reality of the situation.

But life moves forward, and we find ways to make life feel "normal" under the most unusual and unprecedented of circumstances. And if a change in color palette can do that for you, then by all means: Whip out the warm-weather brights and sunny pastels. Here, the happiest new shades—from our favorite clean polish brands—for a seasonal mood boost.