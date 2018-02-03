We all know that the best way to prevent a hangover is to drink in moderation. But sometimes we skip dinner, go straight to happy hour, forget to hydrate, or celebrate that new promotion a little too enthusiastically. And that's OK, because we're human. Luckily, we have resilient bodies that will deal with that extra alcohol while sending us some clear signals that we overdid it the night before, so we're less likely to do it again.

Some of the classic signs? Headaches, nausea, fatigue, and stomach upset—which are all no fun. We scoured the internet for the best science-backed, all-natural hangover remedies. Try these out, and we have a feeling you'll be back on your feet in no time: