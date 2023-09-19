This chewable tablet called Flea Away is meant for dogs and cats of all ages. It targets fleas with brewer’s yeast and thiamine, while clearing up sores and scabs that result from bites. That said, it may not be the best option for treating an existing issue as it can take around 30 days of consecutive use to start taking effect, according to the brand. Dog owners that have stuck with it have been impressed. “We live in very high tick area,” one customer reviewer wrote. “Our dogs have been on this for three months now. No fleas. No ticks. Very pleased!!!”