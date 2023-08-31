The Best Monthly CBD Subscription Box You Didn't Know You Needed
Hemp CBD products have emerged as a popular solution for improving sleep and promoting a more even mood.* Research on the compound found in hemp is still in its early phases—but anecdotal evidence suggests the cannabinoid could have a major impact on the body.
If you use CBD on a regular basis to address a recurring issue, signing up for a monthly subscription can save you the effort of placing reorders. Even better, brands typically offer a discount when you sign up for a subscription.
By selecting a CBD auto-shipment, you’ll ensure that you never run out of your favorite CBD gummies, oil, cream, etc.
How do the best auto-shipment CBD options work?
Monthly CBD auto-shipments vary based on frequency, discount, and other factors. Here's a general overview of how these auto-shipments typically operate:
- Delivery Timeframe: Select an auto shipment plan based on your desired commitment level, such as a month-to-month plan or a prepaid plan for multiple months.
- Discount: Auto-shipments are often discounted compared to purchasing a single shipment.
- Additional Benefits: Many CBD auto-shipments come with extra perks like educational materials, dosage recommendations, exclusive discounts, or surprise gifts to enhance your CBD experience.
- Billing: Your subscription will be billed according to the chosen plan. Monthly charges are typically automated, and you may have the option to modify or cancel your subscription at any time.
It's best to review the details provided by the specific shipment service you are considering to understand the brand’s specific terms and conditions.
How we chose the best monthly CBD shipment brands
We considered many factors when selecting the best CBD subscription options. Below are the top 3 factors we considered:
Quality and Source
We prioritized products sourced from high-quality hemp and manufactured by reputable companies. We look for CBD products derived from organically-grown hemp to reduce the risk of exposure to harmful chemicals. We select products that undergo third-party lab testing to ensure their potency, purity, and overall quality.
CBD Potency and Spectrum
We determined the CBD potency that suits most people’s individual preferences and desired effects. CBD products typically indicate the amount of CBD in milligrams (mg), allowing us to gauge their strength.
Product Type and Delivery Method
We considered the various CBD product types and delivery methods available.
Best variety: Penguin CBD Gummies
Pros:
- Made with U.S.-grown hemp
- Third party lab-tested
Cons:
- Contain artificial colors
Type:CBD isolateFull-spectrum
Potency:Gentle, 10 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.15
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Penguin CBD gummies are available with full-spectrum hemp CBD (which contains other cannabinoids in hemp including less than 0.3% THC by dry weight) or CBD isolate (pure CBD). You can also choose from gummy bears or sweet and sour worms. Subscriptions ship out monthly, and you can pause or cancel at any time.
Sourcing & Ingredients: The hemp for Penguin CBD’s gummies comes from its Oregon farms. The company grows its hemp without using pesticides or chemical fertilizers.
Transparency: Penguin’s products are third-party tested. You can read its lab reports here.
Best flavors: Hemp Bombs CBD Oil
Pros:
- Made with U.S.-grown hemp
- Flavored and unflavored options
Cons:
- Single potency option
Type:Broad-spectrum
Potency:Gentle, 5 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:60
Cost per mg of Hemp CBD:$0.08
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Hemp Bombs CBD Oil comes in a wide range of flavors, including orange creamsicle, peppermint, watermelon, acai berry, chocolate mint, and an unflavored option. They offer a mild dose of 5 mg of CBD per serving, making them perfect for complete beginners. Subscriptions ship out every month, two months, or three months, with discounts of up to 20% off the full price.
Sourcing & Ingredients: Hemp Bombs sources its hemp from U.S.-based farms and produces its products in Florida.
Transparency: Hemp Bombs uses third-party testing. You can read lab results here.
Best value: Five Hemp Oil
Pros:
- Low cost per mg of CBD
- 30% discount with subscription
Cons:
- Has aftertaste
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:Strong, 50 mg per servingStrong, 100 mg per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of Hemp CBD:$0.03
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Five’s hemp oil contains full-spectrum hemp oil and organic MCT oil. It’s available in two different strengths and citrus or mint chocolate flavors. The product is 30% off when you sign up for a subscription that ships out once a month.
Sourcing & Ingredients: Five uses hemp grown in the U.S. for its products
Transparency: Five uses third-party testing. Find the results here.
Takeaway
CBD subscriptions offer a convenient way to use CBD regularly. From their product quality to added perks, these monthly subscriptions stand out. By signing up for the best CBD subscription box that suits your needs, you can gain access to a regular supply of high-quality CBD products, tailored to your preferences.
