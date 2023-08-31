The Best Monthly CBD Subscription Box You Didn't Know You Needed

Advertorial: This content is produced by a third-party advertiser. Statements are not fact checked by a medical professional.

Disclaimer: Our website includes general information and instruction relating to health and wellness topics. This content is not a substitute for medical advice from your healthcare provider. Hemp CBD products are derived from U.S. industrial hemp (less than 0.3% THC) and European hemp (less than 0.2% THC). While CBD products derived from the hemp plant (Cannabis sativa) are legal on a federal level in the U.S., some states have specific laws, so you'll want to check your state's laws.

Hemp CBD products have emerged as a popular solution for improving sleep and promoting a more even mood.* Research on the compound found in hemp is still in its early phases—but anecdotal evidence suggests the cannabinoid could have a major impact on the body.

If you use CBD on a regular basis to address a recurring issue, signing up for a monthly subscription can save you the effort of placing reorders. Even better, brands typically offer a discount when you sign up for a subscription.

By selecting a CBD auto-shipment, you’ll ensure that you never run out of your favorite CBD gummies, oil, cream, etc.