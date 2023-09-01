Skip to content
Home

Best Memory Foam Dog Beds

Author:
Brooke V.
September 1, 2023
Written by
Brooke V.
This content is produced in collaboration with an advertising partner and follows mindbodygreen’s editorial guidelines. The content is written by a third party. Statements are not fact-checked by a medical expert.
memory foam dog bed
Image by mbg creative
September 1, 2023
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.

Advertorial: This content is produced by a third-party advertiser. Statements are not fact checked by a medical professional.

The best memory foam dog beds:

If you sleep on a memory foam mattress, then you already know they’re extremely comfortable—and you don’t have to expect anything less for your dog.

Many dog beds incorporate memory foam to provide a soft, cloud-like cushion for pets. Finding the right option for your pup will depend on a few factors, including your dog's size, preferred sleep position, and any health conditions.

For example, we recommend an orthopedic option for those with senior dog, or a non-slip bottom if you have hardwood floors.

Whether you're a seasoned pet owner or a new puppy parent, here’s what you should know about choosing a memory foam dog bed (along with four of the best memory foam dog beds).

What are memory foam dog beds?

Memory foam dog beds are pet beds that utilize memory foam as their primary filling material. Memory foam is a type of polyurethane foam that has viscoelastic properties, meaning it responds to pressure and heat.

When a dog lies on a memory foam bed, the foam contours to the dog's body, providing a customized and supportive sleep surface.

Memory foam dog beds are known for their ability to relieve pressure points and provide optimal support to a dog's joints, muscles, and bones. This feature is particularly beneficial for older dogs, large breeds, and dogs with arthritis or other joint issues. The foam's ability to conform to the dog's body shape distributes weight evenly, reducing the risk of developing pressure sores and discomfort.

These beds come in various sizes and styles, catering to different dog breeds and preferences. Some memory foam dog beds also have additional features like removable, washable covers, waterproof liners, cooling gel-infused foam, and hypoallergenic materials to enhance the overall comfort and hygiene.

All in all, memory foam dog beds offer a supportive and comfortable sleeping solution that helps improve the quality of rest and overall well-being of our beloved canine companions.

How we chose

When choosing the best memory foam dog beds, we took several factors into consideration.

Dimensions

Select a bed that corresponds to your dog's size and breed, providing enough space for them to stretch out or curl up comfortably. Look for a bed with an appropriate thickness and density of memory foam to offer optimal support and pressure relief for their joints and bones. We made sure to include dog beds that come in multiple sizes, so that you can choose a suitable option for your dog.

Washing instructions 

A removable and machine-washable cover is essential for easy cleaning and maintenance, especially when accidents happen. Additionally, we looked for beds with a waterproof or water-resistant cover to protect the memory foam from spills and moisture, ensuring longevity. 

Non-Slip Bottom 

A non-slip bottom can prevent a bed from sliding around, providing stability and safety for your pup. We looked for beds that have plastic beading on the bottom to prevent slipping. 

Customer reviews

Reviews from pet owners can give you an idea of the durability, feel, and appearance of a dog bed. We read through customer reviews when selecting the best memory foam dog beds, favoring products that had detailed, positive reviews.

Our picks for the best memory foam dog beds:

Best quality: Pupper Dog Bed

:
view on Pupper

Pros:

  • Four sizes available
  • Ships for free

Cons:

  • Full refund only available with unopened package

Sizes:

MLXLHuman-sized

Materials:

Orthopedic memory foamMicrofiber cover (machine washable)Hypoallergenic, water-resistant liner

Machine Washable:

Yes

The Pupper Dog Bed comes in four sizes, so you can pick the best option for the size of dog and amount of space you have. Its Orthopedic memory foam core, machine-washable microfiber cover, and hypoallergenic, water-resistant liner ensure a cozy and clean sleeping environment for your pup. The bed is a splurge, but may end up saving you money in the long run if you’ve gotten into the habit of frequently replacing beds that aren’t durable. The Pupper Dog Bed is built to last with an abrasion-resistant cover.

Best orthopedic: Orvis RecoveryZone Dog Bed

:
view on Orvis

Pros:

  • Machine washable cover
  • Made with 90% post-consumer recycled polyester

Cons:

  • Cover can be difficult to put on after washing

Sizes:

MLXLJumboS

Materials:

Orthopedic memory foam

Machine Washable:

Yes

Whether your pup wants to sprawl or curl, this orthopedic dog bed is ready to deliver. Each bed has two layers of memory foam; the top conforms to your dogs body while the bottom provides much-needed support. We love that the bottom layer is low-VOC CertiPUR-US® foam and the bed opts for water-resistance, eco-friendly liner that's made from 100% post-consumer recycled polyester.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Best support: Lesure Memory Foam Dog Bed

:
view on Amazon | $40

Pros:

  • Non-slip bottom
  • Affordable

Cons:

  • Some dogs don’t like the high back on this bed

Sizes:

MLXL

Materials:

Memory foamPolyester

Machine Washable:

Yes

This dog bed has supportive high sides for your dog to rest its head on. Its design features dual layer memory foam cushioning with a waterproof lining with faux sherpa fur on the outside. The non-slip bottom has plastic beads to prevent the bed from sliding around on your floor. The product has an OEKO-TEX STANDARD 100 certification, meaning the materials are tested against more than 1,000 potentially harmful chemicals.

Best for crates: Western Home Memory Foam Orthopedic Dog Bed

:
view on Amazon | $37

Pros:

  • Soft faux fur cover
  • Made for dogs with joint pain

Cons:

  • Large sizes are pricey

Sizes:

MLXLXXL3XL

Materials:

Memory foamFaux fur

Machine Washable:

Yes

This orthopedic dog bed is designed to provide support for arthritic or senior dogs with high-density memory foam. The top has super soft faux fur, while the bottom has a non-slip surface that makes the bed suitable for laminate or hardwood floors. The bed is available in five different sizes, so you can find an option that’s just right, whether you have a toy poodle or great dane.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Takeaway

Investing in a memory foam dog bed can ensure that your dog is comfortable every time it curls up for a nap. With features like orthopedic cushioning and plush faux fur fabric, these beds offer unmatched comfort and support for dogs of all breeds.

Meet The Experts

This content is produced in collaboration with an advertising partner and follows mindbodygreen’s editorial guidelines. The content is written by a third party. Statements are not fact-checked by a medical expert.