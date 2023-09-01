If you sleep on a memory foam mattress, then you already know they’re extremely comfortable—and you don’t have to expect anything less for your dog.

Many dog beds incorporate memory foam to provide a soft, cloud-like cushion for pets. Finding the right option for your pup will depend on a few factors, including your dog's size, preferred sleep position, and any health conditions.

For example, we recommend an orthopedic option for those with senior dog, or a non-slip bottom if you have hardwood floors.

Whether you're a seasoned pet owner or a new puppy parent, here’s what you should know about choosing a memory foam dog bed (along with four of the best memory foam dog beds).