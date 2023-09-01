Best Memory Foam Dog Beds
Advertorial: This content is produced by a third-party advertiser. Statements are not fact checked by a medical professional.
- Best quality: Pupper Dog Bed
- Best orthopedic: Orvis Recover Zone Dog Bed
- Best support: Lesure Memory Foam Dog Bed
- Best adjustable: Western Home Memory Foam Dog Bed
If you sleep on a memory foam mattress, then you already know they’re extremely comfortable—and you don’t have to expect anything less for your dog.
Many dog beds incorporate memory foam to provide a soft, cloud-like cushion for pets. Finding the right option for your pup will depend on a few factors, including your dog's size, preferred sleep position, and any health conditions.
For example, we recommend an orthopedic option for those with senior dog, or a non-slip bottom if you have hardwood floors.
Whether you're a seasoned pet owner or a new puppy parent, here’s what you should know about choosing a memory foam dog bed (along with four of the best memory foam dog beds).
What are memory foam dog beds?
Memory foam dog beds are pet beds that utilize memory foam as their primary filling material. Memory foam is a type of polyurethane foam that has viscoelastic properties, meaning it responds to pressure and heat.
When a dog lies on a memory foam bed, the foam contours to the dog's body, providing a customized and supportive sleep surface.
Memory foam dog beds are known for their ability to relieve pressure points and provide optimal support to a dog's joints, muscles, and bones. This feature is particularly beneficial for older dogs, large breeds, and dogs with arthritis or other joint issues. The foam's ability to conform to the dog's body shape distributes weight evenly, reducing the risk of developing pressure sores and discomfort.
These beds come in various sizes and styles, catering to different dog breeds and preferences. Some memory foam dog beds also have additional features like removable, washable covers, waterproof liners, cooling gel-infused foam, and hypoallergenic materials to enhance the overall comfort and hygiene.
All in all, memory foam dog beds offer a supportive and comfortable sleeping solution that helps improve the quality of rest and overall well-being of our beloved canine companions.
How we chose
When choosing the best memory foam dog beds, we took several factors into consideration.
Dimensions
Select a bed that corresponds to your dog's size and breed, providing enough space for them to stretch out or curl up comfortably. Look for a bed with an appropriate thickness and density of memory foam to offer optimal support and pressure relief for their joints and bones. We made sure to include dog beds that come in multiple sizes, so that you can choose a suitable option for your dog.
Washing instructions
A removable and machine-washable cover is essential for easy cleaning and maintenance, especially when accidents happen. Additionally, we looked for beds with a waterproof or water-resistant cover to protect the memory foam from spills and moisture, ensuring longevity.
Non-Slip Bottom
A non-slip bottom can prevent a bed from sliding around, providing stability and safety for your pup. We looked for beds that have plastic beading on the bottom to prevent slipping.
Customer reviews
Reviews from pet owners can give you an idea of the durability, feel, and appearance of a dog bed. We read through customer reviews when selecting the best memory foam dog beds, favoring products that had detailed, positive reviews.
Our picks for the best memory foam dog beds:
Best quality: Pupper Dog Bed
Pros:
- Four sizes available
- Ships for free
Cons:
- Full refund only available with unopened package
Sizes:MLXLHuman-sized
Materials:Orthopedic memory foamMicrofiber cover (machine washable)Hypoallergenic, water-resistant liner
Machine Washable:Yes
The Pupper Dog Bed comes in four sizes, so you can pick the best option for the size of dog and amount of space you have. Its Orthopedic memory foam core, machine-washable microfiber cover, and hypoallergenic, water-resistant liner ensure a cozy and clean sleeping environment for your pup. The bed is a splurge, but may end up saving you money in the long run if you’ve gotten into the habit of frequently replacing beds that aren’t durable. The Pupper Dog Bed is built to last with an abrasion-resistant cover.
Best orthopedic: Orvis RecoveryZone Dog Bed
Pros:
- Machine washable cover
- Made with 90% post-consumer recycled polyester
Cons:
- Cover can be difficult to put on after washing
Sizes:MLXLJumboS
Materials:Orthopedic memory foam
Machine Washable:Yes
Whether your pup wants to sprawl or curl, this orthopedic dog bed is ready to deliver. Each bed has two layers of memory foam; the top conforms to your dogs body while the bottom provides much-needed support. We love that the bottom layer is low-VOC CertiPUR-US® foam and the bed opts for water-resistance, eco-friendly liner that's made from 100% post-consumer recycled polyester.
Advertisement
Best support: Lesure Memory Foam Dog Bed
Pros:
- Non-slip bottom
- Affordable
Cons:
- Some dogs don’t like the high back on this bed
Sizes:MLXL
Materials:Memory foamPolyester
Machine Washable:Yes
This dog bed has supportive high sides for your dog to rest its head on. Its design features dual layer memory foam cushioning with a waterproof lining with faux sherpa fur on the outside. The non-slip bottom has plastic beads to prevent the bed from sliding around on your floor. The product has an OEKO-TEX STANDARD 100 certification, meaning the materials are tested against more than 1,000 potentially harmful chemicals.
Best for crates: Western Home Memory Foam Orthopedic Dog Bed
Pros:
- Soft faux fur cover
- Made for dogs with joint pain
Cons:
- Large sizes are pricey
Sizes:MLXLXXL3XL
Materials:Memory foamFaux fur
Machine Washable:Yes
This orthopedic dog bed is designed to provide support for arthritic or senior dogs with high-density memory foam. The top has super soft faux fur, while the bottom has a non-slip surface that makes the bed suitable for laminate or hardwood floors. The bed is available in five different sizes, so you can find an option that’s just right, whether you have a toy poodle or great dane.
Advertisement
Takeaway
Investing in a memory foam dog bed can ensure that your dog is comfortable every time it curls up for a nap. With features like orthopedic cushioning and plush faux fur fabric, these beds offer unmatched comfort and support for dogs of all breeds.