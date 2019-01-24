Want To Try Keto? These Are The 5 Best Books To Get You Started

The Keto Reset Diet: Reboot Your Metabolism in 21 Days and Burn Fat Forever by Mark Sisson

Mark Sisson knows his stuff: The founder of Primal Kitchen and Mark's Daily Apple essentially founded the primal food movement over a decade ago (for more on his story, be sure to check out his episode of the mindbodygreen podcast!). This book is one of the most comprehensive guides to the keto diet around, with heavily researched, accurate information that'll answer any question you have about your new mode of eating. Sisson holds your hand and walks you through a 21-day plan designed to get your body into ketosis in a healthy way. There are also some recipes, but if you're looking for more, check out Sisson's companion cookbook. The Keto Reset Diet: Reboot Your Metabolism in 21 Days and Burn Fat Forever by Mark Sisson ($27.99)