Best Indestructible Dog Beds
- Most comfortable: Pupper Dog Bed
- Best for crates: K9 Ballistics Tough Rip-Stop Crate Bed
- Best affordable: Bully Max Dog Bed
- Best for camping: K9 Ballistics Chew Proof Armored Rip Stop Elevated Dog Bed
When you’re choosing a bed for your dog, comfort is probably top of mind. Every doting pet parent wants to give their furry friend a soft, cushy place to rest. However, if you have a dog that loves to chew up everything in its path, then you know that durability is equally important.
With that in mind, we took a deep dive into the realm of dog beds to uncover the most indestructible options. Whether you have a teething pup or an older, more powerful dog, these rugged sleeping solutions can withstand your canine’s teeth and claws. We put together a review of the tough materials, thoughtful designs, and sturdy construction features that make the best indestructible dog beds stand out.
Indestructible dog beds are particularly beneficial for certain dog breeds known for their strong chewing tendencies and robust energy levels. For example, German shepherds, labrador retrievers, Staffordshire bull terriers, and boxers are often considered heavy chewers due to their natural instincts, jaw strength, and boundless energy. Additionally, breeds that are prone to separation anxiety or boredom issues, such as huskies, Australian shepherds, and border collies, may also benefit from indestructible beds as they tend to exhibit destructive behaviors when left alone.
What is the toughest material for dog beds?
When it comes to toughness and durability, ballistic nylon and Cordura nylon are some of the best fabrics. These materials are known for their exceptional strength and resistance to wear and tear, making them ideal choices for dogs that are heavy chewers or have a tendency to scratch and dig at their beds.
- Ballistic nylon: Ballistic nylon is a densely woven synthetic fabric that was originally developed for use in military applications, particularly for protective gear and flak jackets. Its name comes from its ability to withstand impacts and punctures from bullets and other projectiles. When used in dog beds, ballistic nylon provides excellent resistance to tears, scratches, and chewing, making it a popular choice for heavy-duty and indestructible beds.
- Cordura nylon: Cordura nylon is another high-performance fabric that is known for its strength and durability. Originally designed by DuPont, Cordura is made from nylon fibers but has a unique texture that enhances its toughness. It is often used in outdoor and military gear, as well as in pet products like dog beds. Cordura is resistant to abrasions, tears, and punctures, making it an excellent choice for dogs that are rough on their bedding.
Both ballistic nylon and Cordura are synthetic materials, which means they are also resistant to water and mildew, making them suitable for outdoor use and easy to clean. Additionally, many dog beds that feature these materials are reinforced with strong stitching or have chew-resistant corners and zippers, further enhancing their durability.
While these materials are tough and resilient, it's essential to consider other factors when choosing the right dog bed for your pet. Size, comfort, and support are also crucial for your dog's well-being. Therefore, finding a balance between toughness and comfort is key to providing your companion with the best bed for its needs.
Tips for Buying the Best Indestructible Dog Bed
When buying an indestructible dog bed, here are some essential tips to consider:
- Material and Construction: As mentioned, look for beds made from tough and durable materials such as ballistic nylon, Cordura, or other chew-resistant fabrics. Check the stitching and overall construction to ensure it can withstand your dog's rough play.
- Chew-Proof Features: Seek beds with chew-proof features like reinforced corners, hidden zippers, and strong seams. These elements can help prevent your dog from accessing any weak points in the bed.
- Size and Support: Choose a bed that fits your dog's size comfortably. Make sure it provides adequate support for your dog's joints and muscles, especially for older dogs or those with mobility issues.
- Easy to Clean: Opt for a bed with a removable and washable cover, making it easy to keep the bed clean and fresh.
- Waterproof or Water-Resistant: Consider a bed with a waterproof or water-resistant layer to protect the interior from accidents or spills, especially if your dog is prone to accidents or enjoys outdoor activities.
- Elevated Design: Elevated dog beds can be a good option, especially for dogs that tend to chew on their beds, as they are less accessible and offer increased ventilation.
- Non-Toxic Materials: Ensure that the bed is made from non-toxic materials and free from harmful chemicals that could be harmful to your dog's health.
- User Reviews: Read reviews from other dog owners to learn about their experiences with the bed's durability and performance.
- Warranty and Guarantee: Check if the bed comes with a warranty or guarantee, as this can be an indicator of the manufacturer's confidence in the product's durability.
- Budget: While indestructible dog beds may be more expensive, they are a worthwhile investment if your dog is prone to destroying traditional beds. Consider your budget and choose the best option that fits within it.
By keeping these tips in mind, you can find an indestructible dog bed that provides your pet with a comfortable and durable resting place, with assurance that your investment will last for years to come.
Our picks for the best indestructible dog beds:
Most comfortable: Pupper Dog Bed
Pros:
- Abrasion-resistant cover
- Looks attractive
Cons:
- Lack of customer reviews
Sizes available:4
Colors available:1
Return policy:30 days
Machine washable:No
No need to settle for a bed that’s as hard as a brick. This dog bed from Pupper is designed to strike a balance between durable and comfortable, with an abrasion-resistant cover. It’s best suited to larger dog breeds, and comes in medium, large, extra-large, and human-sized options. If it’s important to you that the bed doesn’t clash with your home decor, you’ll love that it’s more visually appealing than the average dog bed.
Best for crates: K9 Ballistics Tough Rip-Stop Crate Bed
Pros:
- Certified B corporation
- Inexpensive
Cons:
- Relatively thin
Sizes available:6
Colors available:4
Return policy:30 days or 120 days if dog chews through bed
Machine washable:Yes
This bed comes in six different sizes, made to fit most wire crates. It’s made of water-resistant ballistic fabric and designed to stand up to light to moderate chewing. A non-slip bottom keeps the mat in place when used on hardwood or laminate floors, in case you don’t plan to place it in a crate. It’s filled with recycled polyester, made from upcycled plastic bottles. For an extra $12, you can have the bed personalized with your dog’s name in vinyl text.
Most affordable: Bully Max Dog Bed
Pros:
- Made with strong materials
- Removable, washable cover
Cons:
- May slip on some floors
Sizes available:2
Colors available:1
Return policy:14 days
Machine washable:Yes
This dog bed comes in two sizes and was designed with chewers in mind. It includes a removable, waterproof liner to keep it clean to protect its memory foam core. The liner is made with antibacterial and anti-odor materials to prevent unpleasant smells. This bed’s orthopedic pillow top cushion was designed with dogs that deal with joint pain in mind, so you don’t have to sacrifice comfort for durability.
Best outdoors: K9 Ballistics Chew Proof Armored Rip Stop Elevated Dog Bed
Pros:
- Suitable for outdoor use
- Comes in three different colors
Cons:
- Takes up more floor space than other dog bed options
Sizes available:5
Colors available:3
Return policy:30 days or 120 days if dog chews through bed
Machine washable:No
This bed is intended for “persistent chewers,” so you can rest assured that it will stay intact, no matter how eager your dog is to tear it up. In fact, the brand offers a “120-day Chew Proof Promise,” so you can receive a store credit to replace the bed if your dog damages the bed within 120 days of purchase. The bed supports dogs that weigh up to 250 lbs and features a waterproof ballistic fabric cover that makes it perfect for camping trips. You can clean the bed by wiping it down with soap and warm water or using a hose.
Takeaway
Choosing the best indestructible dog bed will save you the trouble of having to repurchase a bed if your dog tends to chew up less durable options. These options are designed to withstand the energy of playful pups and persistent chewers, while ensuring a comfortable resting space.
