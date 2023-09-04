Best Human Dog Beds
- Best for humans and dogs: Pupper Dog Bed
- Best value: NappyNap Human Dog Bed
- Most comfortable: Homguava Large Bean Bag Bed
- Best bed with pockets: YAEM Human Dog Bed
If you’ve ever wished there was room for you on your dog’s memory foam dog bed, you’ll no doubt have interest in a new trend of supersized dog beds. These beds are large enough to accommodate pets and their owners for joint lounge sessions.
Human dog beds are specially designed pet beds that mimic the comfort of human-sized beds. Human dog beds often come in various shapes, sizes, and designs to accommodate different breeds, offering them a cozy and inviting place to rest and sleep.
People buy human dog beds for their dogs and themselves for various reasons. First, it allows for shared comfort, fostering a stronger bond between pet and owner. These beds often blend seamlessly with decor, adding a cozy element to a home. Additionally, human dog beds provide enhanced comfort with features like orthopedic support and plush materials, promoting relaxation for both the pet and owner. Resting with a pet can foster moments of companionship, making the beds a popular choice for those who cherish quality time with their dogs.
With insights from pet experts and satisfied pet parents, we selected the best human dog beds based on durability, ease of cleaning, and value for money. We scrutinized the details of human dog beds on the market to choose the best of the best.
How we chose
When selecting a human dog bed, several factors come into play. Here’s what we took into account when creating our list of the best options.
Size We chose beds with dimensions that allow them to comfortably fit a human and large dog at the same time. We included longer beds that may be the best option for tall pet owners, and shorter options that may be better for small spaces.
Construction We looked for beds made with high-quality, durable fabrics that can withstand daily use and potential wear from your pet's claws. Additionally, we looked for water-resistant or removable, machine-washable covers, which simplify maintenance.
Customer reviews We read reviews to find options that come at the recommendation of pet owners.
Comfort You and your pet will be more likely to appreciate a plush, supportive bed. We included options with memory foam, which is ideal for older dogs or those with joint issues and is also comfortable.
Best for people & dogs: Pupper Dog Bed
Pros:
- Soft and comfortable
- Abrasion-resistant cover
Cons:
- Lack of customer reviews
Dimensions:67 in x 25 in x 11 in
Return policy:30 days
Machine washable:No
This dog bed comes in four sizes, ranging from medium to human-sized. It’s made with an abrasion-resistant cover, making it a suitable choice if your dog likes to chew. The human-sized version of the bed has a length of 5’6,” making it a mid-sized option among the other dog beds on this list. The bed qualifies for free shipping, and can be returned if unopened within 30 days.
Best value: NappyNap Human Dog Bed
Pros:
- Orthopedic gel-infused memory foam
- Machine-washable cover
Cons:
- May be easy for dogs to chew through
Dimensions:72 in x 42 in x 14 in
Return policy:30 days
Machine washable:Yes
This human dog bed has an orthopedic gel-infused memory foam mattress for maximum comfort. The outer edge is lined with pillow bolsters to give you and your pet plenty of room to rest your heads. You can remove the outer cover and clean it in your washing machine for easy maintenance. A non-slip bottom will prevent the bed from sliding around if you have wood floors. The brand uses fabrics from suppliers that are certified by OEKO-TEK STANDARD 100, meaning the textiles have been tested for potentially harmful substances.
Most comfortable: Homguava Large Bean Bag Bed
Pros:
- Comes in six colors
- Includes blanket
Cons:
- Not suitable for outdoor use
Dimensions:72 in x 48 in x 10 in
Return policy:30 days
Machine washable:Yes
This bean bag-style human dog bed is six feet in length, making it an especially long option that’s suited for tall pet owners. It comes in six different colors, so you can find an option that coordinates with your home decor. It has a super soft faux fur cover that’s easy to remove and machine wash. The bed features a non-slip bottom and comes with a faux fur blanket.
Best bed with pockets: Yaem Human Dog Bed
Pros:
- Comes with blanket
- Non-slip bottom
Cons:
- Reviewers find that assembly requires some patience
Dimensions:71 in x 45 in x 12 in
Return policy:30 days
Machine washable:Yes
This cushy bed comes with a blanket to keep you warm and cozy while you snuggle up with your pet. It’s covered in faux fur and has outer pockets you can use to store dog toys or other items. The outer cover is machine-washable and has a non-slip bottom. The bed comes with a strap that you can use to roll up the bed for storage. It’s available in gray or khaki colors that won’t clash with a neutral color scheme.
Takeaway
The best human-sized dog beds can provide a comfy spot for you and your pet to spend time together. The options here all have appealing features like soft faux fur, non-slip bottoms, and removable, machine-washable covers. They can elevate your dog’s sleeping experience and allow your pet to feel like a member of your family.