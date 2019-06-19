These Healthy Soda Alternatives Are Sparkly AF & Oh-So-Delicious

Sound Sparkling Rose Tea with Lime & Cardamom

Sound is shaking up the beverage game with their sparkling teas, which use greens, whites, tisanes, and herbs to flavor sparkling water. While the white and green are delicious (the Green Tea with Grapefruit and Mint is an especially nice summer option), the Rose Tea wins for its caffeine-free versatility and delicate, Middle Eastern–inspired flavor. All of the teas are organic and Whole30-approved, as well as free from any sweeteners and preservatives. As a bonus, the herbs and teas add other benefits—the rose in this one is stress-relieving, for instance, and the cardamom is so anti-inflammatory that it's been called "the next turmeric." Sparkling Rose Tea with Lime & Cardamom, Sound ($29 for 12 12-fluid-ounce bottles)